Image: Cygnus spacecraft approaches ISS in the sunset

April 27, 2017
Image: Cygnus spacecraft approaches ISS in the sunset
Credit: ESA/NASA

On Saturday April 22, 2017, Expedition 51 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency photographed Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft as it approached the International Space Station.

Using the station's robotic Canadarm2, Cygnus was successfully captured by Pesquet and Commander Peggy Whitson at 6:05 a.m. EDT Saturday morning.

The spacecraft's arrival brought more than 7,600 pounds of research and supplies to support Expedition 51 and 52. The Expedition 51 crew worked to offload the new science experiments and crew supplies this week.

Explore further: Image: Cygnus spacecraft attached to space station's Unity module

Related Stories

Image: HTV-6 cargo craft approaches space station

December 14, 2016

Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA shared this photograph of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-6) as it approached the International Space Station on Dec. 12, 2016, ...

Image: International Space Station solar transit

December 21, 2016

This composite image, made from ten frames, shows the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, from Newbury Park, ...

Recommended for you

Sun's eruptions might all have same trigger

April 26, 2017

Large and small scale solar eruptions might all be triggered by a single process, according to new research that leads to better understanding of the Sun's activity.

'Iceball' planet discovered through microlensing

April 26, 2017

Scientists have discovered a new planet with the mass of Earth, orbiting its star at the same distance that we orbit our sun. The planet is likely far too cold to be habitable for life as we know it, however, because its ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.