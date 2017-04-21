Gadgets: Electric bike has 'get up 'n go, then stow' features

Foldable electric transportation was a new category for me and I was more than impressed with the 30-pound URB-E Sport GT motorized bike I got to play with at CES earlier this year.

You can take it up to 14 MPH on a single charge of the 36V 30-cell lithium-ion battery, which gives you about 16 miles on a single charge. When folded, it measures 39.5-by-15.5-inches. Expanded it is only 36-by-26.5-inches and the seat is 29-inches off the ground.

The bike features a race car inspired pushrod suspension system and increased torque via an improved performance speed controller. A built-in front vertical kickstand parks it nicely with highlights that include leather carrying straps in the overall design.

You also get Eddy, a powerful removable battery, which can charge five devices simultaneously via four USB ports or a single USB Type C, that charges an iPhone 7 up to forty times.

www.urb-e.com/sportgt pre-orders are being taken for $1,099

With the new millennium vinyl resurgence in the past few years, Crosley has gone retro with the release of the Rocket Vinyl full-size Jukebox. This is the only jukebox currently being manufactured anywhere in the world within the past 25 years according to Crosley.

It will hold 70, 7-inch records for a total of 140 selections with the A/B sides and has all the beauty of the jukeboxes of yesterday; song sections are made with big red buttons or simply go modern with the remote control. If you don't want to make a selection, just hit shuffle.

The sound comes from a D4 digital amplifier using two independent stereo channel outputs (60W RMS per channel for audio junkies). Titles of the tunes are on the140-selection rotating title display viewed through a front glass display.

If records aren't your thing but you want the cool look of the jukebox, just pair your Bluetooth smartphone with the Rocket Vinyl or use the auxiliary input to broadcast your personal playlist.

It's an attractive machine, which is guaranteed to be the talk of the room you keep it in. You'll have to make for the 30.7-by-55.5-by-27.5-inch sound machine on the first floor since it weights 264.5 pounds.

www.CrosleyRadio.com $11,995.95, the first shipment of 16 jukeboxes will be available for order in April

SolPad takes personal power to a new level, allowing you to not only charge any portable electronic gadget, smartphone or tablet but it even lets you make a frozen margarita beachside.

The world's first fully integrated solar energy solution is designed to use anywhere; home, an apartment, dorm room or outdoor recreational activities. The back of the panel has 2 standard AC power ports along with 3 USB ports, which can all be used at once.

When the panel is in direct sunlight and charging up, you'll get unlimited charging from the USB ports. The SolControl app lets you choose when a device (light, TV, appliance, etc.) runs off of the stored solar power.

Even more fun is when the SolPad talks to you with alerts for how much power you're using and reminders to turn connected devices off. Another way to get an update on power consumption from the panel is the built-in tap technology, tapping anywhere on the SolPad.

The 25-pound, 22-by-28-inch 600 W battery has carrying handle portability.

solpad.com expected to be $1,395 when pre-orders are taken in May - first units ship in September

