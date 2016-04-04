Fluorescent probes prove the existence of 'lipid raft' cell membrane structures

April 25, 2017
Fluorescent probes prove the existence of 'lipid raft' cell membrane structures
Credit: Kyoto University

Scientists from Japan, India and the US have observed lipid rafts in live cells for the first time. These rafts are active sections of the cell membrane responsible for signal transduction as well as the entry of toxins into cells.

The existence of lipid rafts had been assumed for over 25 years, but had never been observed in living cells.

To solve this enigma, the team focused on the behaviours of gangliosides: that were thought to play a central role in forming lipid rafts.

However, scientists only vaguely understood how gangliosides work because, until now, they lacked probes that could accurately track the lipids' movements. Previous ganglioside analogues (in which florescent dye is attached) did not partition into rafts, even in artificial model systems. Researchers suspect the dyes were hydrophobic and altered how the ganglioside interacted with the .

So, instead of just attaching a fluorescent marker to a ganglioside, the team chemically synthesized four whole gangliosides with fluorescent markers attached at specific locations. They determined which ones accurately mimicked real gangliosides, partitioning into rafts in the model system.

When the team inserted the new analogues into a living cell and used high-definition, single fluorescent-molecule imaging, they were finally able to directly document the actions of specific gangliosides in a living cell for the first time.

The researchers observed how gangliosides form lipid rafts with cholesterol and a receptor protein called CD59. It turns out these molecules interact transiently for only tens of milliseconds to form a lipid , and then quickly move to form a new raft. That's why no one could observe the rafts in real cells before.

"Our findings established the concept of dynamic []: their constituent molecules assemble to form [rafts], do their jobs [quickly] and then move away for the next assembly to perform the next task," says Dr Kenichi Suzuki of Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences and the paper's co-author.

The research team next plans to use the fluorescent analogues to investigate how gangliosides regulate the activation of other receptors.

Explore further: New fluorescent probes help solve cell membrane mystery

Related Stories

New fluorescent probes help solve cell membrane mystery

April 4, 2016

Scientists from Japan, India and the U.S. have observed raft domains—active sections of the cell membrane with special groups of molecules—in live cells for the first time. Their findings will be published this week in ...

Researchers discover surprising process behind sense of touch

January 5, 2017

Biologists on the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have discovered a new mechanism that likely underlies how we feel force or touch. Their study suggests that "rafts" of fatty lipids on the cell surface ...

Rafts on the cell membrane

April 21, 2015

Tiny structures made of lipid molecules and proteins have been believed to wander within the membrane of a cell, much like rafts on the water. This "raft hypothesis" has been widely accepted, but now scientists at TU Wien ...

New mechanobiology technique to stop cancer cell migration

February 9, 2017

Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate university (OIST) have developed a novel technique that stops cervical cancer cell migration. The research, published in Chem could open up new avenues ...

Why do antidepressants take so long to work?

July 28, 2016

An episode of major depression can be crippling, impairing the ability to sleep, work, or eat. In severe cases, the mood disorder can lead to suicide. But the drugs available to treat depression, which can affect one in six ...

Recommended for you

Researchers develop eco-friendly, 4-in-1 catalyst

April 24, 2017

Brown University researchers have developed a new composite catalyst that can perform four separate chemical reactions in sequential order and in one container to produce compounds useful in making a wide range of pharmaceutical ...

Simple technique produces stronger polymers

April 24, 2017

Plastic, rubber, and many other useful materials are made of polymers—long chains arranged in a cross-linked network. At the molecular level, these polymer networks contain structural flaws that weaken them.

Tiny 'cages' could keep vaccines safe at high temperatures

April 24, 2017

Vaccines and antibodies could be transported and stored without refrigeration by capturing them in tiny silica 'cages', a discovery which could make getting vital medicines to remote or dangerous places much easier, cheaper ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.