12 economic truths about climate change

April 5, 2017
Northwestern University professor Diane Schanzenbach. Credit: Northwestern University

Over the next 70 years, every state in the U.S. is expected to experience increasing temperatures, according to a new report on the economic facts of climate change, co-authored by Northwestern University professor Diane Schanzenbach, director of The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution.

The report, a joint effort by the Hamilton Project and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, outlines 12 significant economic truths related to energy and , laying the groundwork for potential policy solutions.

Among the findings:

  • The U.S. possess ample affordable energy
  • Much of the U.S. infrastructure is vulnerable to change
  • The prices we pay for fossil fuels do not reflect their social costs
  • Public investment in energy research and design remains well below 1970s and 1980s levels
  • Investments in would greatly lower the burden of climate change

"Given the immense threat that climate change represents, it is crucial that policy makers implement efficient solutions that minimize climate damages from our use of energy," the authors wrote.

Explore further: Can intergenerational cooperation defeat climate change?

More information: Twelve Economic Facts on Energy and Climate Change: www.brookings.edu/research/twelve-economic-facts-on-energy-and-climate-change/

geokstr
not rated yet 8 minutes ago
"Give the Collective all your treasure and liberty, and after 80% of the proletariat who "volunteered" to be eliminated have been disposed of, we, your most wise elders of the nomemklatura, will prevent all the bad thing our computer models "proved" would happen. You will be required to be extremely grateful."

