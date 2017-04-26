April 26, 2017

As Dubai focuses on future, cybersecurity a growing concern

A Dubai official says as the city races toward a future of self-driving cars and drones filling up its skies, cybersecurity is becoming a growing concern.

Amer Sharaf, the director of compliance at the Dubai Electronic Security Center, gave a rare interview on Wednesday outlining the goals of his still-nascent agency in protecting the sheikhdom.

Sharaf says Dubai's government has faced email phishing scams and other small-scale incidents affecting its networks.

He said it's on high alert following Saudi Arabia being hit by Shamoon 2 , a new variant of a computer virus that destroyed systems of the kingdom's state-run oil company in 2012. The emirate was not infected by it.

Sharaf spoke to journalists after giving an address at OPCDE, a cybersecurity conference being held in Dubai this week.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: As Dubai focuses on future, cybersecurity a growing concern (2017, April 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-04-dubai-focuses-future-cybersecurity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tesla takes on Gulf gas guzzlers
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

20 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)