Cold snap threatens French vines

April 21, 2017
French wine growers are resorting to candles and heaters to limit the damage from unseasonal late spring frosts
French wine growers are resorting to candles and heaters to limit the damage from unseasonal late spring frosts

A late spring frost that hit French vineyards is threatening the harvest in Champagne and Burgundy, winegrowers warn.

"It's really tricky because the frost hit when the grapes were just forming," FNSEA spokesman Jerome Despey told AFP, saying the fruit could wither on the vine.

The cold snap with temperatures as low as minus six degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit) has also affected vineyards in the Loire Valley and Languedoc-Roussillon in the deep south, Despey said.

Burgundy, home to popular Chablis wines, saw a similar freeze last year.

Many winegrowers are trying to limit the damage using heaters or the more traditional method of setting out oil drums with fires burning in them among the vines.

"That's two nights in a row I've been up at midnight checking temperatures, plot by plot," said Stephane Aufrere, a vintner in the Chablis region some two hours southeast of Paris by car.

"We light the fires as soon as the mercury drops to zero on a wet day and minus 2.5 when it's dry."

But he is deploying the fires only on a small section of his 20-hectare (50-acre) vineyard because of cost concerns.

The will also hurt the harvest in the eastern Jura region, famed for its sherry-like vin jaune (yellow wine), Jean-Charles Tissot, chairman of the local wine marketing council, told AFP.

Late spring frosts are set to hit harvests across France, not least at this Chablis vineyard
Late spring frosts are set to hit harvests across France, not least at this Chablis vineyard

"The damage could reach 40 to 50 percent" of the harvest, he said.

Some winegrowers use wind machines to keep frost from setting in.

Others use water sprinklers, allowing a fine coating of ice to form on vines and keep them from freezing through, acting as mini-igloos.

Explore further: French wine harvest among smallest for 30 years

Related Stories

Stormy outlook hits French wine output

August 25, 2016

Fierce storms which hit France in April will help to push wine production down almost 10 percent this year, the ministry of agriculture said Thursday.

Wild weather to yield better Finger Lakes wines

October 2, 2012

(Phys.org)—This year's weather threw several curve balls to New York growers—an early, warm spring, a sudden cold snap in April, and a hot, dry summer. But while some vineyards report a reduced crop, many anticipate that ...

Recommended for you

Chesapeake Bay pollution extends to early 19th century

April 20, 2017

Humans began measurably and negatively impacting water quality in the Chesapeake Bay in the first half of the 19th century, according to a study of eastern oysters by researchers at The University of Alabama.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.