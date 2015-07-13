Pakistan wants Facebook, Twitter to help it combat blasphemy

March 16, 2017

Pakistan says it has asked Facebook and Twitter to help it identify Pakistanis suspected of blasphemy so that it can prosecute them or pursue their extradition.

Under Pakistan's strict blasphemy laws, anyone found to have insulted Islam or the Prophet Muhammad can be sentenced to death.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Thursday that an official in Pakistan's Washington embassy has approached the two social media companies in an effort to identify Pakistanis, either within the country or abroad, who recently shared material deemed offensive to Islam.

He says Pakistani authorities have identified 11 people for questioning over alleged blasphemy and would seek the of anyone living abroad.

