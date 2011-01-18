Study shows conservatives less likely to apologize than liberals

March 9, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
people
Credit: Francisco Farias Jr/public domain

A team of researchers led by the University of Queensland's Matthew Hornsey has found evidence that suggests people who are conservative are less likely to apologize than are those who are more liberal. In their paper published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, the group describes their study and offer their results and some opinions on why there may be differences between the two groups.

Apologies have taken on a new form in the age—where once they were words used by one individual to another, or perhaps a small group, today, they can be messages from well-known people wishing to maintain a certain public persona. But as Hornsey noted in a recent interview with the press, some types of people seem to apologize more than others. He had noticed that liberal politicians and other notables seemed to offer more public apologies then their conservative counterparts. Intrigued, he gathered with colleagues to conduct a study.

The first part of the study consisted of drafting a survey which they then sent to 2,130 people living in Chile, Hong Kong, Russia, Peru, Australia, China and the United States. The survey inquired about how willing were to apologize and under what circumstances. In analyzing the results, they found that those who considered themselves conservative did, indeed, report apologizing less than those who considered themselves to be liberal. They also found that conservatives also appeared to be less influenced by an apology from another, which translated to being less likely to forgive a transgression just because someone apologized for it.

The team then conducted a second experiment, this time with 65 volunteers, 38 from India and 27 from America. Each was asked individually to imagine they had been asked to water their neighbor's lawn while the neighbor went on vacation and that they had done a poor job of it. The volunteers were asked to write down how things would go when the neighbors returned. In studying the written reports, the researchers found that those that self-identified as conservative were less likely to apologize for not doing a better job than did those that identified as liberal.

The researchers cannot say for sure why there appeared to be differences in willingness to apologize but theorize that it might be because conservatives engage more in hierarchical thinking than do liberals, which might translate to feelings of losing power over others if they offer an apology.

Explore further: Apologies aren't as good as people imagine they'll be

More information: Matthew J. Hornsey et al. Conservatives Are More Reluctant to Give and Receive Apologies Than Liberals, Social Psychological and Personality Science (2017).

Related Stories

Apologies aren't as good as people imagine they'll be

January 18, 2011

We all want an apology when someone does us wrong. But a new study, published in Psychological Science, a journal of the Association for Psychological Science, finds that people aren't very good at predicting how much they'll ...

A conservative environment makes conservatives happier

June 8, 2016

Past studies have found that conservatives are happier than liberals. Dr. Olga Stavrova from the Institute of Sociology and Social Psychology (ISS) and Junior Professor Maike Luhmann from the Psychology Department at the ...

Are Southern death-row inmates more polite?

April 8, 2014

Southern states are known to uphold a culture of honor and adhere to traditional politeness norms, but does this hold true for death-row convicts? A new article published today in SAGE Open finds that Southern death-row offenders ...

What do liberals and conservatives look for in a date?

September 10, 2013

Liberals and conservatives are looking for the same thing when they join online dating websites, according to new research co-authored by University of Miami political scientist Casey Klofstad. The study, published in Political ...

Recommended for you

Dental plaque DNA shows Neandertals used 'aspirin'

March 8, 2017

Ancient DNA found in the dental plaque of Neandertals - our nearest extinct relative - has provided remarkable new insights into their behaviour, diet and evolutionary history, including their use of plant-based medicine ...

Aboriginal hair shows 50,000 years connection to country

March 8, 2017

DNA in hair samples collected from Aboriginal people across Australia in the early to mid-1900s has revealed that populations have been continuously present in the same regions for up to 50,000 years - soon after the peopling ...

Silk Road evolved as 'grass-routes' movement

March 8, 2017

Nearly 5,000 years ago, long before the vast east-west trade routes of the Great Silk Road were traversed by Marco Polo, the foundations for these trans-Asian interaction networks were being carved by nomads moving herds ...

Aphrodisiac perfumes likely fake: study

March 8, 2017

Many animal species are known to give off chemical signals to attract sexual partners, but scientists still debate whether pheromones used in aphrodisiac perfumes actually play any role in human mating.

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

michbaskett
3 / 5 (2) 59 minutes ago
This really is not surprising, considering the way things have gotten these days. Conservatives have become today's "me generation" and everyone else can go screw themselves. They also have the idea generally that aplogies are a sign of weakness, not common decency.
ab3a
3 / 5 (2) 53 minutes ago
Studies have also shown that sociologists are usually quite liberal and leftist in nature. Bias, even an unconscious bias is very likely.

And that's about as nice as I'm going to be about this farce.
gkam
1 / 5 (1) 17 minutes ago
Conservatism is based on utter selfishness. Their goddess. Ayn Rand, titled her seminal work "The Virtue of Selfishness". But most have not even read it, being emotionally manipulated by her silly novels.

She stood with her beliefs of selfishness and put her money to a hate foundation, and lived on WELFARE, parasiting off of us, for the rest of her life.

Conservatism is rampant in the Red States, which get much of their funding from Blue States like New York and California. Red State Louisiana gets fully 40% of its state
budget from the Blue States.

Conservatism = Parasites

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.