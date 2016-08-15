Lawsuit: Hackers stole customer data at 1,000 Arby's stores

March 27, 2017 by Jeff Martin

A Connecticut couple says Georgia-based Arby's restaurants failed to prevent hackers from stealing customer information at hundreds of its stores.

In a new federal lawsuit, the couple is seeking class-action status in the case.

Jacqueline and Joseph Weiss of Glastonbury, Connecticut, say computer used data-looting malware to penetrate systems at about 1,000 Arby's restaurants last year.

The couple says that in December 2016, they discovered thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on the Visa card they'd used at an Arby's in Connecticut.

Arby's said in a statement Monday that "we believe the claims are without merit and intend to vigorously defend against them."

The lawsuit states that a credit union alerted its members that at least 355,000 credit and were compromised by the Arby's breach.

Explore further: Hotels in 10 states and DC may have been hit by hackers

Related Stories

Hotels in 10 states and DC may have been hit by hackers

August 15, 2016

An undisclosed number of people who used credit cards at 20 Hyatt, Sheraton, Marriott, Westin and other hotels in 10 states and the District of Columbia may have had their cards compromised as a result of hack of the hotels' ...

B&N: PIN pad tampering was "sophisticated" crime

October 24, 2012

(AP)—Barnes & Noble Inc. said Wednesday the tampering of devices used by customers to swipe credit and debit cards in 63 of its stores was a "sophisticated criminal effort" to steal information, and reiterated it's working ...

Recommended for you

Renewable energy has robust future in much of Africa: study

March 27, 2017

As Africa gears up for a tripling of electricity demand by 2030, a new Berkeley study maps out a viable strategy for developing wind and solar power while simultaneously reducing the continent's reliance on fossil fuels and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.