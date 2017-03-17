Image: Space Station view of Mount Etna erupting

March 23, 2017
Space Station view of Mount Etna erupting
Credit: ESA/NASA

The Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station had a nighttime view from orbit of Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, erupting on March 19, 2017.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency captured this image and shared it with his social media followers, writing, "Mount Etna, in Sicily.

The volcano is currently erupting and the molten lava is visible from space, at night! (the red lines on the left)."

Explore further: Image: Etna erupts

Related Stories

Image: Etna erupts

March 17, 2017

This image of the lava flowing from Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy, was captured today at 10:45 GMT (11:45 CET) by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite.

10 injured by volcanic explosion on Italy's Mount Etna

March 16, 2017

Sicily's Mount Etna volcano unleashed an explosion Thursday, hurling molten rocks and steam that rained down on tourists, journalists and a scientist who scrambled to escape the barrage. Ten people were reported injured.

Image: Sunrise with solar array

December 12, 2016

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency captured this photograph from the International Space Station on Nov. 25, 2016, and shared it on social media.

Recommended for you

Astronomers study a rare multi-eclipsing quintet of stars

March 23, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Krzysztof Hełminiak of the Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Center in Toruń, Poland, has investigated an interesting bright quintuple stellar system in which each of the stars is ...

Tracing aromatic molecules in the early universe

March 22, 2017

A molecule found in car engine exhaust fumes that is thought to have contributed to the origin of life on Earth has made astronomers heavily underestimate the amount of stars that were forming in the early Universe, a University ...

Ice in Ceres' shadowed craters linked to tilt history

March 22, 2017

Dwarf planet Ceres may be hundreds of millions of miles from Jupiter, and even farther from Saturn, but the tremendous influence of gravity from these gas giants has an appreciable effect on Ceres' orientation. In a new study, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.