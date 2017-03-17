Image: Space Station view of Mount Etna erupting

Credit: ESA/NASA The Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station had a nighttime view from orbit of Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, erupting on March 19, 2017.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency captured this image and shared it with his social media followers, writing, "Mount Etna, in Sicily.

The volcano is currently erupting and the molten lava is visible from space, at night! (the red lines on the left)."

