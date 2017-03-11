More great white sharks appear to be visiting off Cape Cod

March 12, 2017 by Mark Pratt
More great white sharks appear to be visiting off Cape Cod
In this July 25, 2016, file photo, released by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a great white shark swims close to the Cape Cod shore in Chatham, Mass. In a February 2017 update to a multiyear study, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries' top shark expert Greg Skomal said researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual sharks off Cape Cod in the summer of 2016. (Wayne Davis/Atlantic White Shark Conservancy via AP, File)

Great white sharks are discovering what tourists have known for years: Cape Cod is a great place to spend the summer.

Greg Skomal, the top shark expert at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, says the latest data from a multiyear study of the ocean predators found that the number of sharks in waters off the vacation haven appears to be on the rise.

But that's no reason to cancel vacation. The sharks are after seals, not humans. The last documented fatal great white shark attack in Massachusetts waters was in 1936.

Researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual sharks last summer.

That's up slightly from 2015, but significantly more than the 80 individual spotted in 2014, the first year of the study.

Explore further: New app lets users track sharks and report sightings

Related Stories

Great white sharks tagged for first time off Mass.

September 6, 2009

(AP) -- Massachusetts officials are using high-tech tags to track the movements of two great white sharks near Cape Cod - the first time the fearsome fish have ever been tagged in the Atlantic Ocean.

A factor in shark attack increase: More people in water

June 17, 2015

Federal wildlife protections are helping sharks rebound, but they aren't the sole reason for the uptick in encounters between sharks and humans. Expanding human populations and growing use of beaches are major factors too, ...

Great white shark dies after days in Japan aquarium

January 9, 2016

A great white shark which was captured and exhibited in a Japanese aquarium, one of only a few such sharks to ever be displayed in this way, has died just after three days, the facility said Saturday.

Recommended for you

Evidence found of ostriches in India 25,000 years ago

March 9, 2017

A team of researchers with members from several institutions in India has found evidence of ostrich relatives living in India as far back as 25,000 years ago. In their paper uploaded to the open access site PLOS ONE, the ...

Dawkins' fabled cooperative gene discovered in microbes

March 9, 2017

Geneticists from the Universities of Manchester and Bath are celebrating the discovery of the elusive 'greenbeard gene' that helps explain why organisms are more likely to cooperate with some individuals than others

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.