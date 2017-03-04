Eco-warriors win first S. Africa climate change case

March 8, 2017
Earthlife Africa successfully challenged a South African government decision to confirm construction of a proposed coal-fired po
Earthlife Africa successfully challenged a South African government decision to confirm construction of a proposed coal-fired power station

South African environmental activists declared a major victory Wednesday after winning the country's first climate change case and forcing the government to reassess the impact of a coal power plant.

The group, Earthlife Africa, successfully challenged a government decision to confirm construction of a proposed , arguing that the proper climate change impact assessment had not been carried out.

Environment minister Edna Molewa accepted that the impact of the proposed Thabametsi power plant had not been "comprehensively assessed or considered"—but granted environmental approval anyway, according to the ruling seen by AFP.

North Gauteng High Court judge John Murphy ordered that the environment ministry must now complete a assessment before construction of the plant, due to be built in northern Limpopo province, can proceed.

Earthlife Africa spokeswoman Makoma Lekalakala told AFP that the ruling sent "a very strong message to government and to locals to take part in consultation before any decision takes place."

"It is a landmark ruling that actually holds the department of the environment to account," she added.

Explore further: Dutch lawmakers approve plan to close coal power plants

Related Stories

China risks wasting $490 bn on coal plants: campaigners

November 28, 2016

China could waste as much as half a trillion dollars on unnecessary new coal-fired power stations, a climate campaign group said Monday, arguing the world's top carbon polluter already has more than enough such facilities.

Landmark Dutch ruling: Cut emissions to protect citizens

June 24, 2015

A Dutch court ordered the government Wednesday to slash greenhouse gas emissions to help fight global warming, a landmark ruling in a case brought by hundreds of concerned citizens that could pave the way for similar legal ...

Developing economies see no escape from coal

November 25, 2011

Concrete towers rise over the African bush, as the continent's largest coal-fired power station takes shape in a multi-billion-dollar testament to developing nations' love affair with coal.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.