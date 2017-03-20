Croc horror: Love lost after Aussie teen reptile stunt

March 21, 2017
Saltwater crocodiles are common in northern Australia, where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in
Saltwater crocodiles are common in northern Australia, where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971

A British backpacker who inspired a drunk Australian teenager to swim in crocodile-infested waters, narrowly avoiding death, said Tuesday she was not impressed by the fraught romantic gesture.

In a bid to woo Sophie Paterson, Lee de Paauw jumped into Johnstone River at Innisfail in Queensland state early Sunday morning.

Within moments of hitting the water, a latched onto his arm.

De Paauw, 18, was lucky to escape with only two and stitches after the reptile released its grip when he landed punches on its head.

He said the stunt was to impress "that beautiful backpacker".

"She's really good looking and (had) been kind to me the night before," he said.

But Paterson, 24, told Channel Seven television the lovestruck youngster had failed to win her over.

"I would have to be quite twisted to be impressed by that," she said.

"I think risking your life—there is nothing funny about that. In all honesty it was a really horrific experience."

Despite the brazen act, Paterson said she would visit de Paauw if work demands allowed, but she added that there were no plans for the two to date, telling reporters he was "too young for me".

Australia is home to freshwater and saltwater with the more feared "salties" growing up to seven metres long.

Saltwater crocodiles are common in the country's north where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971. They kill an average of two people each year in Australia.

Explore further: Croc kills Australian man at dangerous river crossing

Related Stories

Crocodile safaris urged after Australia attack

May 31, 2016

An outspoken Australian politician Tuesday called for crocodile-shooting safaris to help control their numbers in the wild, after a woman was taken by one of the feared reptiles while swimming.

Malaysia scientists tag Borneo saltwater crocodile

June 29, 2011

Wildlife researchers in Malaysia are to track a saltwater crocodile by satellite, they said Wednesday, in a bid to find out why nearly 40 people have been attacked on Borneo island over a decade.

Debate about croc numbers reignited in Australia

November 3, 2016

Saltwater crocodile numbers have exploded in northern Australia since being declared a protected species, and a spate of recent attacks has reignited debate about controlling them.

Recommended for you

Researchers discover unique DNA editing function

March 21, 2017

A species of unicellular ciliate has found a special trick to make use of the cellular machinery in seemingly impossible ways. Researchers at the University of Bern have for the first time described a mechanism in detail ...

Fish evolve by playing it safe

March 21, 2017

New research supports the creation of more marine reserves in the world's oceans because, the authors say, fish can evolve to be more cautious and stay away from fishing nets.

Wild chimpanzees have surprisingly long life spans

March 20, 2017

A 20-year demographic study of a large chimpanzee community in Uganda's Kibale National Park has revealed that, under the right ecological conditions, our close primate relatives can lead surprisingly long lives in the wild.

Parasitic fish offer evolutionary insights

March 20, 2017

Lamprey are slimy, parasitic eel-like fish, one of only two existing species of vertebrates that have no jaw. While many would be repulsed by these creatures, lamprey are exciting to biologists because they are so primitive, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.