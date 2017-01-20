Croc kills Australian man at dangerous river crossing

January 20, 2017
Australia is home to freshwater and saltwater crocodiles with the more feared 'salties' growing up to seven metres long
Australia is home to freshwater and saltwater crocodiles with the more feared 'salties' growing up to seven metres long

A large crocodile has killed a man at a notorious crossing on the East Alligator River in northern Australia, police said Friday.

Official guidelines warn against trying to walk over Cahill's Crossing which has seen numerous attacks and was swollen by recent rains.

Despite danger signs, the 47-year-old from a remote community in the Northern Territory waded across behind two women on Thursday afternoon.

"The two females made it across, however the male was reported missing a short time later," police superintendent Warren Jackson said in a statement.

Authorities shot dead the 3.3-metre (11-foot) crocodile and recovered the man's body about two kilometres (1.2 miles) downstream near Kakadu National Park.

"Cahill's Crossing is notorious for crocodiles and to walk across it to me is just foolishness," duty superintendent Bob Harrison told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"You are tempting fate, knowing the size of the crocodiles in that area."

Australia is home to freshwater and with the more feared "salties" growing up to seven metres long.

Saltwater croc numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species and a spate of recent attacks has reignited debate about controlling them.

Australia's deadliest animal encounters
Australia's deadliest animal encounters

Government estimates put the national population at around 100,000.

They only kill an average of two people each year, but several high-profile attacks, including a woman snatched in May during a late-night swim off a beach in Queensland state, have renewed calls for culls.

Explore further: Debate about croc numbers reignited in Australia

Related Stories

Debate about croc numbers reignited in Australia

November 3, 2016

Saltwater crocodile numbers have exploded in northern Australia since being declared a protected species, and a spate of recent attacks has reignited debate about controlling them.

Crocodile safaris urged after Australia attack

May 31, 2016

An outspoken Australian politician Tuesday called for crocodile-shooting safaris to help control their numbers in the wild, after a woman was taken by one of the feared reptiles while swimming.

Dog, nappy and football found in Aussie croc

May 16, 2012

Rangers who shot a saltwater crocodile that was terrorising pets in northern Australia found a dog, a pair of shorts, a football and a nappy in its stomach, according to a local report.

Malaysia scientists tag Borneo saltwater crocodile

June 29, 2011

Wildlife researchers in Malaysia are to track a saltwater crocodile by satellite, they said Wednesday, in a bid to find out why nearly 40 people have been attacked on Borneo island over a decade.

Recommended for you

Cell fate regulation by LIN41 determined by binding location

January 20, 2017

Helge Großhans and his group at the Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) have elucidated the mode of action of the RNA-binding protein and stem cell factor LIN41. In an animal model, they showed that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.