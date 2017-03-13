Climate change is making people sick: US doctors

March 15, 2017
Most Americans are not aware that increases in asthma attacks and allergies are linked to climate change, according to the Medic
Most Americans are not aware that increases in asthma attacks and allergies are linked to climate change, according to the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health

From rising levels of air pollution to increased water contamination and a widening range for disease-carrying mosquitoes, climate change is making people sick, a coalition of 11 US medical groups said Wednesday.

Known as the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, the group represents more than half of US doctors, and aims to help understand the health dangers of , and what must be done to guard against it in the coming years.

"Doctors in every part of our country see that climate change is making Americans sicker," said Mona Sarfaty, a physician and director of the new consortium.

"Physicians are on the frontlines and see the impacts in exam rooms. What's worse is that the harms are felt most by children, the elderly, Americans with low-income or chronic illnesses, and people in communities of color."

The group is releasing a report that highlights the ways climate change affects health, and calls for a speedy transition to clean renewable energy.

The report, called "Medical Alert! Climate Change is Harming Our Health," will be circulated to members of the Republican-dominated Congress.

Some of its key warnings relate to heart and breathing problems associated with increasing wildfires and , as well as injury from extreme heat events.

Infectious diseases can spread more widely as ticks carrying Lyme disease and mosquitoes with West Nile virus expand their range.

Extreme weather, such as hurricanes and droughts, may become more common, destroying not only homes and livelihoods but also wreaking havoc on people's mental health, it warned.

Most Americans are not aware that increases in asthma attacks and allergies are linked to climate change, according to the report.

A poll from 2014 suggested that only one in four Americans could name even one way in which climate change is harming our .

People are not powerless, the group urged. They can push for a quicker transition to renewable solar and wind energy, and also do what they can to walk and bike more instead of driving.

"Here's the message from America's doctors on : it's not only happening in the Arctic Circle, it's happening here," said Sarfaty.

"It's not only a problem for us in 2100, it's a problem now. And it's not only hurting polar bears, it's hurting us."

Explore further: Experts warn of health threats from climate change

Related Stories

Experts warn of health threats from climate change

February 20, 2017

(HealthDay)—More heat waves, food shortages, and the rapid spread of some infectious diseases may occur in the future due to climate change, experts warned at the Climate & Health Meeting, held on Feb. 16 in Atlanta.

Climate change worsens risks to public health

April 5, 2016

All Americans are vulnerable to the health impacts associated with climate change at some point in their lives, no matter where they live, according to a new report from U.S. Global Change Research Program. The report published ...

EU body: Climate change poses increasingly severe risks

January 25, 2017

The European Environment Agency says the continent is facing rising sea levels and more extreme weather, such as more frequent and more intense heat waves, flooding, droughts and storms because of climate change.

Climate change could push 122 mn into extreme poverty: UN

October 17, 2016

Climate change could sink up to 122 million more people into extreme poverty by 2030, mostly in South Asia and Africa, where small farmers will see their output plummet, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) warned ...

Recommended for you

Study: Stopping global warming only way to save coral reefs

March 15, 2017

Reducing pollution and curbing overfishing won't prevent the severe bleaching that is killing coral at catastrophic rates, according to a study of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In the end, researchers say, the only way ...

Could leftover heat from last El Nino fuel a new one?

March 15, 2017

Some climate models are suggesting that El Niño may return later this year, but for now, the Pacific Ocean lingers in a neutral "La Nada" state, according to climatologist Bill Patzert of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, ...

Shape-shifting plankton: How plankton cope with turbulence

March 15, 2017

Microscopic marine plankton are not helplessly adrift in the ocean. They can perceive cues that indicate turbulence, rapidly respond to regulate their behaviour and actively adapt. ETH researchers have demonstrated for the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.