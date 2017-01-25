January 25, 2017

EU body: Climate change poses increasingly severe risks

In this June 4, 2016 file photo, a woman, at right, takes photos of the flooded banks of the Seine river in Paris. An international team of scientists found that man-made climate change nearly doubled the likelihood of the devastating French flooding. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, the European Environment Agency said that the continent is facing rising sea levels and more extreme weather, such as more frequent and more intense heat waves, flooding, droughts and storms, because of climate change. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The European Environment Agency says the continent is facing rising sea levels and more extreme weather, such as more frequent and more intense heat waves, flooding, droughts and storms because of climate change.

The Copenhagen-based agency says that its assessment is based on the latest trends and projections on and its impacts across Europe.

The European Union body says that observed changes in climate "are already having wide-ranging impacts" on ecosystems, the economy and on human health and well-being in Europe.

Its head, Hans Bruyninckx, said Wednesday that climate change "will continue for many decades to come," adding the scale and impacts will, among other things, "depend on the effectiveness of implementing our global agreements to cut ."





