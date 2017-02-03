Taiwan bans euthanasia of stray animals

February 5, 2017
A protester holds a picture of dead dogs during a demonstration in front of the Taiwan government's agriculture council, in Taip
A protester holds a picture of dead dogs during a demonstration in front of the Taiwan government's agriculture council, in Taipei, in 2013

Taiwan has banned euthanising animals in shelters, which follows the tragic suicide last year of a vet burdened with the task of putting down animals.

The law came into effect Saturday, two years after it was passed by parliament—a period meant to prepare shelters for the ban.

But during the wait, animal lover Chien Chih-cheng took her own life with euthanasia drugs, reportedly upset at having to kill at the shelter she worked at.

Reports at the time said Chien was called a "butcher" by activists.

Her death sparked calls for authorities to improve conditions for animals and staff at shelters.

An animal welfare group, Life Conservationist Association, estimated more than 1.2 million animals not adopted from shelters have been put down since 1999.

"Animal protection in Taiwan has moved towards a new milestone," the association's executive director Ho Tsung-hsun said in a statement.

But Taiwan's Council of Agriculture warned the ban would lead to a deterioration in the quality of shelters through a surging intake or it may discourage the capture of strays.

"It's impossible for there to be no problems," said Wang Chung-shu, deputy chief of the animal husbandry department, according to The China Times.

He said Taiwan's ban was "quite idealised", adding that manpower was a problem because the vet's suicide had had a "chilling effect" on the sector, according to the report.

Even before the legislation, the number of animals being put down had been steadily declining.

Last year, 12.38 percent of the 64,276 animals in public shelters were euthanised, according to official statistics.

That compares with 94,741 animals in shelters in 2014, of which 26.45 percent were put down.

Explore further: Physical condition of shelter cats an indicator of housing conditions

Related Stories

Bird flu strain may have jumped from cat to human

December 23, 2016

(HealthDay)—A veterinarian appears to have been infected with a strain of avian flu known as H7N2 that spread among more than 100 cats housed at New York City animal shelters. If confirmed, this would be the first known ...

Classical music calms shelter dogs, new study says

October 17, 2012

(Phys.org)—Dogs in animal shelters were less likely to bark and more likely to sleep to classical music than heavy metal, music specially formulated for animals, or no music, according to a new study by a Colorado State ...

Pit bull label may triple length of stay in dog shelters

March 23, 2016

Dogs labelled as "pit bulls" may wait three times as long to be adopted from shelters than differently labelled lookalikes, according to a study published March 23, 2016 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Lisa Gunter ...

Study reduces euthanasia rates of cats

July 7, 2009

Unwanted cats and kittens who have to be “put down” are the subject of a new study at The University of Queensland's Centre for Companion Animal Health.

Recommended for you

Fish found to communicate with one another using urine

February 2, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers with the University of Bern in Switzerland has found that at least one species of fish communicates with others of its kind using chemicals in its urine. In their paper published in the ...

Protein chaperone takes its job seriously

February 2, 2017

For proteins, this would be the equivalent of the red-carpet treatment: each protein belonging to the complex machinery of ribosomes—components of the cell that produce proteins—has its own chaperone to guide it to the ...

Researchers engineer new thyroid cells

February 2, 2017

Researchers have discovered a new efficient way to generate thyroid cells, known as thyrocytes, using genetically modified embryonic stem cells.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.