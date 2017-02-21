Researchers ponder the shape of birds' eggs

February 23, 2017
Researchers ponder the shape of birds' eggs
A guillemot egg showing the typically pointed shape. Credit: TR Birkhead

The shape of birds' eggs varies considerably, for reasons that are unclear.

The peculiarly elongated and pointed shape of the Common Guillemot's egg is thought to prevent it from rolling off the narrow cliff ledge it is laid on, but new research suggests instead that the has more to do with providing resistance against impacts and protection from faecal and other contamination.

"I have studied guillemots for over forty years and have never been convinced by the rolling explanation. It has been exciting coming up with and testing them," said Dr. Tim Birkhead, lead author of the Ibis study.

Explore further: Unique shell design gives guillemot eggs an edge for living on the edge

More information: Ibis, DOI: 10.1111/ibi.12458

Related Stories

Fossil egg links dinosaurs to modern birds

July 12, 2012

Researchers from Spain identified in Lleida a series of dinosaur eggs with a unique characteristic: They are oval in shape. The discovery represents proof in favor of the hypothesis that birds and non avian theropods, dinosaurs ...

Old tourist photos show seabird's rise over the last century

March 21, 2016

In 1880, the picturesque Swedish island of Stora Karlsö became a nature preserve and hunting park. To help fund the venture, owners of the island began organizing tours in the 1920s. Stora Karlsö remains a popular tourist ...

Tracing the evolution of bird reproduction

August 10, 2016

What really did come first—the chicken or the egg? Birds' reproductive biology is dramatically different from that of any other living vertebrates, and ornithologists and paleontologists have long wondered how and when ...

Recommended for you

'Smart' bacteria remodel their genes to infect our intestines

February 22, 2017

Infectious diarrhea, a common disease of children, is responsible for over 2 million infant deaths annually in developing counties alone. A primary cause of this and other devastating conditions is enteropathogenic bacteria, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.