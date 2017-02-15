Pennsylvania correlates natural gas fracking with quakes

February 17, 2017

Pennsylvania environmental regulators say there's a likely correlation between a natural gas company's fracking operation and a series of minor earthquakes in western Pennsylvania last year.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection revealed its findings Friday.

The quakes were recorded in April in Lawrence County, about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh and three-quarters of a mile from a natural gas well owned by Houston-based Hilcorp Energy Co. They were too weak to be felt by humans and no damage was reported.

Fracking is a method to extract gas or oil from underground shale rock. It has been tied to earthquakes in neighboring Ohio and other states, but never in Pennsylvania, the nation's No. 2 natural gas-producing state.

Hilcorp stopped fracking at the well pad after the quakes.

Explore further: Pennsylvania probes possible link between quakes

Related Stories

Pennsylvania probes possible link between quakes

April 29, 2016

Pennsylvania environmental regulators want to determine whether a series of minor earthquakes in the state this week were caused by nearby fracking operations by an oil and gas company.

US geologists link small quakes to fracking

April 12, 2014

Geologists in Ohio have for the first time linked earthquakes to the intensely scrutinized drilling method called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, leading the state to issue new permit conditions Friday in certain areas ...

Recommended for you

Underwater seagrass beds dial back polluted seawater

February 16, 2017

Seagrass meadows - bountiful underwater gardens that nestle close to shore and are the most common coastal ecosystem on Earth - can reduce bacterial exposure for corals, other sea creatures and humans, according to new research ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.