Oil spill threatens India's nesting turtles

February 3, 2017
Members of the Pollution Response Team lift the body of an oil-covered turtle, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker colli
Members of the Pollution Response Team lift the body of an oil-covered turtle, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai

Hundreds of students and fishermen were working Friday to clean up an oil spill on India's southern coast that campaigners say threatens the turtles that nest there every year.

The Indian Coast Guard said around 35 kilometres (21 miles) of coastline off the southern city of Chennai had been affected by the spill which occurred when two ships carrying fuel collided last week.

Campaigners and fishermen have accused the government of being slow to contain the damage from the spill, the scale of which has only emerged in recent days.

"What ought to have been a localised incident has now become a regional one because of the culture of denial," said Nityanand Jayaraman, a Chennai-based environmental activist.

Jayaraman told AFP it was the peak nesting season for Olive Ridley turtles, which swim to the beaches of South India to lay eggs after mating at sea.

"The key thing is not technology but honesty. You need to reveal the true extent of the damage otherwise it leads to a false sense of complacency. With long-term effects are certain," he said.

Olive Ridleys are most abundant of all sea turtles around the world, according to WWF India, but their numbers have been declining and the species is recognised as vulnerable by the IUCN Red list.

The oil spill has come at the peak nesting season for Olive Ridley turtles, which swim to the beaches of South India to lay eggs
The oil spill has come at the peak nesting season for Olive Ridley turtles, which swim to the beaches of South India to lay eggs after mating at sea

Their unique mass nesting, where thousands of females come together on the same beach to lay eggs, is a major tourist attraction.

It is not known how many turtles have been affected, but AFP pictures showed workers in safety suits removing a dead turtle from the shore this week.

Local fishermen also criticised the speed of the official response to the spill.

"They (authorities) didn't remove it immediately, and so now it has spread across all beaches, including Marina (beach)," K. Bharati of the Fishermen's Welfare Association in South India said, referring to a popular local beach.

Volunteers wearing gloves could be seen scooping up the thick tar with shovels off Kamarajar Port in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state.

"We have tried all kind of technology and found that only manual cleaning is possible. So we have deployed more than 500 people, they are working really hard," M.A. Bhaskaran, chairman of Kamrajar Port, told reporters.

Oil spills are not uncommon in peninsular India, which saw one of the worst leakages in 2013 when a gas pipeline off the western Mumbai coast spewed at least 1,000 litres of crude oil into the sea.

In 2010, two merchant ships collided off the Mumbai coast again, spilling over 800 tonnes of oil and damaging mangroves along the coastline.

Explore further: 300 tonnes of oil spills after Malaysia ship collision

Related Stories

Nesting turtle numbers fall in South Asia

December 21, 2012

Conservationists have expressed alarm over the low number of turtles arriving on the coast of east India and Bangladesh for the nesting season, blaming overfishing and climate change for the decline.

Turtles are key as Kenya balances ecology and development

March 2, 2016

A turtle drags itself along a white sandy beach, splashes through the gentle warm Indian Ocean and then vanishes with a plop, becoming one of 13,750 turtle success stories on a stretch of Kenyan coastline facing pressure ...

'Heat-proof' eggs help turtles cope with hot beaches

September 26, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Sea turtles face an uncertain future as a warming climate threatens to reduce their reproductive viability. However, new research led by the University of Exeter and published this week in Proceedings of ...

Recommended for you

Protein chaperone takes its job seriously

February 2, 2017

For proteins, this would be the equivalent of the red-carpet treatment: each protein belonging to the complex machinery of ribosomes—components of the cell that produce proteins—has its own chaperone to guide it to the ...

Fish found to communicate with one another using urine

February 2, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers with the University of Bern in Switzerland has found that at least one species of fish communicates with others of its kind using chemicals in its urine. In their paper published in the ...

Researchers engineer new thyroid cells

February 2, 2017

Researchers have discovered a new efficient way to generate thyroid cells, known as thyrocytes, using genetically modified embryonic stem cells.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.