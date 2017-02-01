Image: Solar array drive mechanism on microvibration unit

February 1, 2017
Image: Solar array drive mechanism on microvibration unit
Credit: ESA–G. Porter

The smooth running of the mechanism that will align the solar wings powering Europe's latest weather satellite has been demonstrated using ESA's new microvibration unit.

Sensitive enough to feel the multi-axis forces of a single falling feather, this unit is the latest addition to ESA's  in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

It was designed and built by the UK's National Physical Laboratory to check the extremely small disturbances from satellite systems or to assess the performance of precision mechanisms.

January saw its first campaign: assessing the performance of a drive built by Ruag Space in Switzerland for the forthcoming Meteosat Third Generation satellites.

These drives slowly move to keep a satellite's solar array fixed on the Sun and ensure the steady flow of power. During testing a hoop-like structure was attached to the mechanism to simulate a solar array.

"We have recorded the micro vibration performance of the mechanism with unprecedented accuracy and signal-to-noise ratio," comments Stefan Wismer of Ruag Space. "In addition, the new machine allows measuring signals as slow as 0.01 Hz, which is 100 times slower than the facility previously used."

"It took more than four years of development and prototype testing to achieve a test facility capable of measuring interface forces and moments in the low micronewton regime – equivalent to 0.0001 grams of weight – at very low frequencies," explains Mark Wagner, overseeing test facilities at the Test Centre.

"It has triggered a lot of interest, with various companies requesting slots: this is a unique facility globally – not only allowing the traceable measurement of six-degrees-of-freedom microvibration disturbance but also featuring an excitation mode offering microvibration susceptibility tests for payloads up to 50 kg in weight."

Explore further: Image: Six-degree-of-freedom microvibration unit for satellite testing

Related Stories

Image: MetOp-C payload module

January 13, 2017

The payload module of MetOp-C, Europe's latest weather satellite, is in place at ESA's technical centre in the Netherlands for rigorous testing in space-like conditions.

Image: Cool scene for MetOp-C

September 15, 2016

A perfect satellite test set-up inside ESA's vast Large Space Simulator chamber – the only thing missing is a satellite.

NOAA's GOES-R satellite solar array spreads its wing

June 17, 2015

The solar panel array on NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) – R spacecraft has been successfully deployed in a test conducted at Lockheed Martin Corporation in Littleton, Colorado. The five ...

Image: Sentinel-2B entering LSS

June 23, 2016

ESA's Sentinel-2B Earth-observing satellite being lowered into Europe's largest vacuum chamber, at the start of a test campaign to ensure it is ready to serve in space.

Recommended for you

Dedicated planet imager opens its eyes to other worlds

February 3, 2017

An astronomical instrument at Subaru Telescope on Maunakea specifically designed to see planets around other stars has been successfully commissioned and has started to reveal stunning images of other worlds after almost ...

Change in astronaut's gut bacteria attributed to spaceflight

February 2, 2017

Northwestern University researchers studying the gut bacteria of Scott and Mark Kelly, NASA astronauts and identical twin brothers, as part of a unique human study have found that changes to certain gut "bugs" occur in space.

New research shows Ceres may have vanishing ice volcanoes

February 2, 2017

A recently discovered solitary ice volcano on the dwarf planet Ceres may have some hidden older siblings, say scientists who have tested a likely way such mountains of icy rock - called cryovolcanoes - might disappear over ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.