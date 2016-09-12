Researchers use holography to improve nanophotonic circuits

February 24, 2017 by Nieske Vergunst
Researchers use holography to improve nanophotonic circuits
A photonic crystal chip is illuminated with violet laser light that is patterned by a spatial light modulator. The patterned laser light effectively cancels atomic-scale disorder. Credit: Utrecht University

Nanophotonic circuits, tiny chips which filter and steer light, suffer from small random variations which degrade the transmission of light. Researchers have now found a way to compensate those variations, which may lead to energy savings in datacenters and computer equipment. The researchers from Utrecht University (Debye Institute), University of Twente (MESA+ Institute for Nanotechnology) and Thales Research & Technology France published their results in the leading optical journal Optics Express on 21 February.

Optical communication is adopted worldwide: basically every high-speed internet connection nowadays is provided by optical fibers. Today, an active area of development is the use of on the scale of a single chip, to reduce power consumption in computers and data centers. One of the promising ways to steer the light propagation on such a chip is to use coupled photonic crystal nanoresonators, where light is transmitted between resonators that are tuned to the exact same resonance frequency. These frequencies are determined by the shape and structure of each resonator. However, even the best nanofabrication possible today, in which the holes are placed with a precision of ten times the diameter of an atom, small random variations induce changes in the , which degrade the transmission of light.

Digital holography techniques

The researchers have now proposed and experimentally demonstrated an optical method to control photonic crystal nanoresonators. They employ digital holography techniques to focus several spots of laser light at definite positions. The laser locally heats the nanophotonic chip and undoes the random variations. Moreover, this method enables the researchers to program by switching them into and out of resonance. The results, published in the open access journal Optics Express, will contribute to the ongoing development of low-power high-performance communication and computer equipment.

Explore further: Warm regards for confined light in nanophotonic circuits

More information: Sergei Sokolov et al. Tuning out disorder-induced localization in nanophotonic cavity arrays, Optics Express (2017). DOI: 10.1364/OE.25.004598

Related Stories

Warm regards for confined light in nanophotonic circuits

September 12, 2016

Researchers at the Debye Institute for Nanomaterials Science, together with colleagues from the University of Twente and Thales Research and Technology (France), have found a non-invasive technique to measure the intensity ...

Unavoidable disorder used to build nanolaser

March 23, 2014

Researchers the world round are working to develop optical chips, where light can be controlled with nanostructures. These could be used for future circuits based on light (photons) instead of electron - that is photonics ...

Recommended for you

Scientists solve puzzle of turning graphite into diamond

February 23, 2017

(Phys.org)—Researchers have finally answered a question that has eluded scientists for years: when exposed to moderately high pressures, why does graphite turn into hexagonal diamond (also called lonsdaleite) and not the ...

Tiny particles with a big, cool role to play in microscopy

February 23, 2017

Researchers at UTS, as part of a large international collaboration, have made a breakthrough in the development of compact, low-cost and practical optical microscopy to achieve super-resolution imaging on a scale 10 times ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.