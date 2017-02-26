Study opens new questions on how the atmosphere and oceans formed

February 27, 2017
Study opens new questions on how the atmosphere and oceans formed
Dr. Mark Kendrick is shown with a sample of volcanic glass. Credit: Stuart Hay, ANU

A new study led by The Australian National University (ANU) has found seawater cycles throughout the Earth's interior down to 2,900km, much deeper than previously thought, reopening questions about how the atmosphere and oceans formed.

A popular theory is that the atmosphere and oceans formed by releasing water and gases from the Earth's through during the planet's first 100 million years.

But lead researcher Dr Mark Kendrick from ANU said the new study provided evidence to question this theory.

"Our findings make alternative theories for the origin of the atmosphere and oceans equally plausible, such as icy comets or meteorites bringing water to the Earth," said Dr Kendrick from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences.

Seawater is introduced into the Earth's interior when two tectonic plates converge and one plate is pushed underneath the other into the mantle.

The study has overturned the notion that seawater only makes it about 100km into the mantle before it is returned to the Earth's surface through volcanic arcs, such as those forming the Pacific Ring of Fire that runs through the western America's, Japan and Tonga.

The team analysed samples of from the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans that contained traces of seawater that had been deeply cycled throughout Earth's interior.

Study opens new questions on how the atmosphere and oceans formed
Dr. Mark Kendrick analyses a sample of volcanic glass. Credit: Stuart Hay, ANU

"The combination of water and halogens found in the volcanic glasses enables us to preclude local seawater contamination and conclusively prove the water in the samples was derived from the mantle," Dr Kendrick said.

The study is published in Nature Geoscience.

Study opens new questions on how the atmosphere and oceans formed
Dr. Mark Kendrick is in a laboratory at the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences. Credit: Stuart Hay, ANU

Explore further: Scientists reveal fate of Earth's oceans

More information: Seawater cycled throughout Earth's mantle in partially serpentinised lithosphere, Nature Geoscience, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/ngeo2902

Related Stories

Scientists reveal fate of Earth's oceans

May 10, 2006

Scientists at The University of Manchester have uncovered the first evidence of seawater deep inside the Earth shedding new light on the fate of the planet's oceans, according to research published in Nature this week (May ...

Deep mantle chemistry surprise: Carbon content not uniform

January 13, 2017

Even though carbon is one of the most-abundant elements on Earth, it is actually very difficult to determine how much of it exists below the surface in Earth's interior. Analysis by Carnegie's Marion Le Voyer and Erik Hauri ...

Is there an ocean beneath our feet?

January 27, 2014

(Phys.org) —Scientists at the University of Liverpool have shown that deep sea fault zones could transport much larger amounts of water from the Earth's oceans to the upper mantle than previously thought.

Recommended for you

Earth probably began with a solid shell

February 27, 2017

Today's Earth is a dynamic planet with an outer layer composed of giant plates that grind together, sliding past or dipping beneath one another, giving rise to earthquakes and volcanoes. Others separate at undersea mountain ...

How to reduce the environmental impact of a loaf of bread?

February 27, 2017

With an estimated 12 million loaves sold in the UK every year, bread remains a staple of the British diet. In a groundbreaking study researchers from the University of Sheffield have now calculated the environmental impact ...

Forests to play major role in meeting Paris climate targets

February 27, 2017

Forests are set to play a major role in meeting the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement - however, accurately monitoring progress toward the "below 2°C" target requires a consistent approach to measuring the impact ...

New urgency in fight to restore Florida Everglades

February 27, 2017

Rising seas, polluted coastlines and the specter of more frequent droughts and storms have lent new urgency to efforts to restore the ecosystem of the Florida Everglades, the largest freshwater wetland in the United States.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.