Video: The unexpected intersection between art and science

It's a common misconception that art and science are vastly different; that they never overlap. But creativity is as essential to the scientific process as it is to the artistic method. Artists and scientists share a curiosity for the unknown, an appreciation for the beauty of the worlds they explore and an interest in creating something new.

Here, researchers from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center discuss the parallels between art and science and the sometimes unexpected intersections between the two pursuits.

Credit: Milo Mitchell/UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center