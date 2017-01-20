January 20, 2017

Video: The unexpected intersection between art and science

by University of California, Los Angeles

It's a common misconception that art and science are vastly different; that they never overlap. But creativity is as essential to the scientific process as it is to the artistic method. Artists and scientists share a curiosity for the unknown, an appreciation for the beauty of the worlds they explore and an interest in creating something new.

Here, researchers from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center discuss the parallels between art and science and the sometimes unexpected intersections between the two pursuits. 

Credit: Milo Mitchell/UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center

Provided by University of California, Los Angeles

Citation: Video: The unexpected intersection between art and science (2017, January 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-video-unexpected-intersection-art-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Exploding the myth of the scientific vs artistic mind
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

13 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

18 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)