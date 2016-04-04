Star birth with a chance of winds?

January 27, 2017 by Karl Hille
The lesser-known constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs), is home to a variety of deep-sky objects—including this beautiful galaxy, known as NGC 4861. Astronomers are still debating on how to classify it. While its physical properties—such as mass, size and rotational velocity—indicate it to be a spiral galaxy, its appearance looks more like a comet with its dense, luminous "head" and dimmer "tail" trailing off. Features more fitting with a dwarf irregular galaxy.

Although small and messy, galaxies like NGC 4861 provide astronomers with interesting opportunities for study. Small galaxies have lower gravitational potentials, which simply means that it takes less energy to move stuff about inside them than it does in other galaxies. As a result, moving in, around, and through such a tiny galaxy is quite easy to do, making them far more likely to be filled with streams and outflows of speedy charged particles known as galactic winds, which can flood such galaxies with little effort.

These galactic winds can be powered by the ongoing process of star formation, which involves huge amounts of energy. New stars are springing into life within the bright, colorful 'head' of NGC 4861 and ejecting streams of high-speed particles as they do so, which flood outwards to join the wider galactic wind. While NGC 4861 would be a perfect candidate to study such winds, recent studies did not find any in it.

Tuxford
1 / 5 (4) 13 hours ago
Likely an example of a younger galaxy growing from within by ejections of new matter formed mostly from the core star (SMBH) there-within. Hard to explain otherwise by the merger maniacs. Yet they will keep insisting.
24volts
not rated yet 6 hours ago
It looks like two galaxies to me. The one on the right and the brighter one on the lower left close but behind the side of the other one.
cantdrive85
1 / 5 (2) 4 hours ago
Star birth with a chance of winds?

Nope! Star birth from the electric winds (currents) of plasma. Astrophysicists always get the cart in from of their horse.

