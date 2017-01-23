January 23, 2017

SEC probing Yahoo over cyberattacks: media

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into whether Yahoo should have informed investors sooner about two major data breaches, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC in December requested documents from the tech company concerning the cyberattacks, the paper reported.

US law requires companies that fall victim to such hacks disclose them as soon as they are deemed to affect .

Yahoo announced in September that hackers in 2014 stole personal data from more than 500 million of its user accounts. It admitted another cyberattack in December, this one dating from 2013, affecting over a billion users.

Yahoo is in the process of a buy-out by Verizon, which is investigating the cyberattacks' impact on the $4.8 billion deal. The telecom giant plans to acquire Yahoo's core business, namely its online advertising activities as well as websites including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo News.

The SEC's investigation is focusing on why it took Yahoo several years to reveal the 2013 and 2014 attacks. However, the agency has not yet decided whether it will file suit against Yahoo, the Journal reported.

Yahoo is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings for 2016 after the market closes on Monday.

The data breaches have been a major embarrassment for a former internet star that has failed to keep up with Google, Facebook and other rising stars.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: SEC probing Yahoo over cyberattacks: media (2017, January 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-sec-probing-yahoo-cyberattacks-media.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer to leave company board after Verizon sale
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

5 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

22 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)