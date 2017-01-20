Scientists show how the Venus flytrap uses its prey's nitrogen compounds to extract energy

January 20, 2017
Scientists show how the Venus flytrap uses its prey’s nitrogen compounds to extract energy
Credit: Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg

The Venus flytrap captures insects for more than just nutritional purposes: A research team lead by Prof. Dr. Heinz Rennenberg and Lukas Fasbender from the Institute of Forest Sciences at the University of Freiburg has proven the carnivorous plant extracts also energy from its prey. The scientists recently presented their findings in the scientific journal New Phytologist.

The Venus flytrap can be found in the United States in areas with nutrient-depleted soil. The plant compensates for its environmental limitations by trapping insects in their outer green stomach: specialized leaf traps, which decompose the insects with the help of digestive juices. By doing so, they are able to extract nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen lacking in the soil, but which are present in the insects themselves. Up until now, researchers assumed that production played no part in the process because they thought the oxidation from photosynthesis was sufficient for the plant's energy needs. With the help of light energy during photosynthesis, oxygen and glucose are produced from and water. The sugar can be transformed into energy through respiration, whereby carbon dioxide is emitted.

Through their experiment, researchers have discovered that the Venus flytrap indeed extracts energy from its prey. In order to prove their theory, the researchers placed artificial nutrients – a solution laced with the amino acid glutamine – into the leaf traps of the plant. They used stable, non-radioactive 13C-isotopes, differing from other carbon atoms due to their higher mass, to label the glutamine carbon. With the help of an infrared laser they were able to prove that these 13C-isotopes from the prey occured in the carbon dioxide that the plant emitted, starting about one to two hours after feeding.

The scientists now assume that the process of ingestion and in the Venus flytrap is more complex than thought: The carnivorous plant thus uses the energy it receives during photosynthesis to begin the digestive process and to access nutrients. In order to maintain this process, it produces additional energy by oxidizing amino acids that it extracts from its prey, thereby gaining access to yet another energy source.

Explore further: Hunting secrets of the Venus flytrap (hint: they can count)

More information: Lukas Fasbender et al. The carnivorous Venus flytrap uses prey-derived amino acid carbon to fuel respiration, New Phytologist (2017). DOI: 10.1111/nph.14404

Related Stories

Hunting secrets of the Venus flytrap (hint: they can count)

January 21, 2016

Carnivorous plants such as the Venus flytrap depend on meals of insects to survive in nutrient-poor soil. They sense the arrival of juicy insects, lured by the plants' fruity scent, with the aid of sensitive trigger hairs ...

No such thing as a free lunch for Venus flytraps

August 3, 2010

Charles Darwin described the Venus Flytrap as 'one of the most wonderful plants in the world.' It's also one of the fastest as many an unfortunate insect taking a stroll across a leaf has discovered. But what powers this ...

Snaring bigger bugs gave flytraps evolutionary edge

August 26, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- Carnivorous plants defy our expectations of how plants should behave, with Venus flytraps employing nerve-like reflexes and powerful digestive enzymes to capture and consume fresh meat.

Recommended for you

Cell fate regulation by LIN41 determined by binding location

January 20, 2017

Helge Großhans and his group at the Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) have elucidated the mode of action of the RNA-binding protein and stem cell factor LIN41. In an animal model, they showed that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.