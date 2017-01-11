Powerful undersea quake hits south Philippines, no damage

January 10, 2017

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck under the Celebes Sea off the southern Philippines on Tuesday but was far too deep to cause any damage and casualties or generate a tsunami.

Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which was set off by movement of 625 kilometers (387 miles) under the seabed, was slightly felt in southern General Santos city.

The undersea quake was centered 223 kilometers ((138 miles) southeast of Sulu province and aftershocks were possible, he said, adding such quakes at that depth are rare although shallower ones have struck the region a number of times in the past.

The Philippine archipelago lies in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where earthquakes and are common. A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people on the northern island of Luzon in 1990.

