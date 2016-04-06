April 6, 2016

Strong earthquake rocks western Indonesia

A strong earthquake struck Wednesday evening off the southern coast of Java, Indonesia's main island, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-6 quake was located 35.4 kilometers (22 miles) under the seabed. It was centered 68 kilometers (42 miles) south-southwest of Bunisari, a village in Cianjur district in West Java province, it said.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, which measured the depth at only 10 kilometers (6 miles), said the quake had no potential to trigger a tsunami.

The West Java Mitigation Agency said the quake caused residents of some areas to panic but there were no reports of casualties.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A off Sumatra island in 2004 triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Strong earthquake rocks western Indonesia (2016, April 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-strong-earthquake-western-indonesia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Strong earthquake struck off Indonesia's Talaud islands
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)