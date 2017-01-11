Massachusetts weighs doing away with winter time shift (Update)

January 11, 2017 by Bob Salsberg

Members of a special Massachusetts commission are promising to keep open minds as they study whether the state should observe daylight savings time throughout the year.

If adopted, residents wouldn't have to set their clocks back in November or forward in March, as most of the U.S. does.

The panel held its first meeting Wednesday and hopes to make recommendations before April.

Commission member Tom Emswiler said he was "horrified" when he moved to Massachusetts and noticed it got dark around 4 p.m. in the dead of winter. He said remaining on Eastern Daylight Time year-round would have positive effects on public health and save energy.

Republican state Rep. Paul Frost was skeptical, suggesting it would be impractical for Massachusetts to change if the rest of New England did not.

Explore further: Experts offer tips for taking advantage of daylight saving time

Related Stories

Sleep disrupted? maybe it's Daylight Saving Time

March 10, 2014

(HealthDay)—Sleep problems may surface for some after clocks were moved forward an hour Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time because many people have difficulty changing their body clocks, a sleep expert says.

Get a jump on daylight saving time

March 8, 2013

Many people will go to work on less sleep than normal Monday because they will have trouble adjusting to Daylight Saving Time.

Adjusting your body clock when the time changes

November 4, 2014

As we reset our clocks and watches for daylight saving time, it's a good opportunity to think about our body clocks as well. Our bodies naturally operate on 24-hour cycles, called circadian rhythms, that respond to external ...

Recommended for you

Microbes rule in 'knee-high tropical rainforests'

January 12, 2017

Rainforests on infertile wet soils support more than half of all plant species. Shrublands on infertile dry soils in southwestern Australia, jokingly called "knee-high tropical rainforests", support another 20 percent of ...

Experiment suggests silicon missing element in Earth's core

January 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from several institutions in Japan has conducted experiments with results that indicate that silicon is likely the missing element in Earth's core. The group gave a presentation outlining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.