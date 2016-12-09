Japan 'space junk' collector in trouble

January 31, 2017
The 700 metre long space tether was due to be extended out from a Japanese cargo ship that was launched in December 2016
An experimental 'space junk' collector designed to pull rubbish from the Earth's orbit has run into trouble, Japanese scientists said Tuesday, potentially a new embarrassment for Tokyo's high-tech programme.

Over 100 million pieces of garbage are thought to be whizzing around the planet, including cast-off equipment from old satellites and bits of rocket, which experts say pose a growing threat to future space exploration.

Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are testing an electrodynamic 'tether'—created with the help of a company—to slow the junk down and bring it into a lower orbit.

The hope was that the clutter—built up after more than five decades of human space exploration—would enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up harmlessly long before it has a chance to crash to the planet.

About 700 metres (2,300 feet) in length, the tether was due to be extended out from a cargo ship launched in December carrying supplies for astronauts at the International Space Station.

But JAXA says it is not sure if the tether, made from thin wires of stainless steel and aluminium, successfully deployed or not.

JAXA will continue trying to remedy the situation before the is expected to reenter the atmosphere on Saturday, the agency added.

Over 100 million pieces of garbage are thought to be whizzing around the planet
The trouble comes just two weeks after JAXA had to abort a mission intended to use a mini-rocket to send a satellite into orbit after the spacecraft stopped sending data to ground control shortly after liftoff.

A pricey ultra-high-tech satellite launched in February last year to search for X-rays emanating from black holes and galaxy clusters but was ultimately abandoned after researchers said contact with it had been lost.

Explore further: Japan launching 'space junk' collector (Update)

January 31, 2017

BrettC
1.8 / 5 (5) 10 hours ago
So they just added to the space junk total? That's brilliant.
Edenlegaia
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
So they just added to the space junk total? That's brilliant.


So they tried to fix the problem. Adding few to the total, for now, is not that dramatic if they finally manage to create one doing the work properly.
Laughing at humble beginnings of a project when it's far from its conclusion is far from brilliant.
Whydening Gyre
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
So they just added to the space junk total? That's brilliant.


FTA;
"JAXA will continue trying to remedy the situation before the cargo ship is expected to reenter the atmosphere on Saturday, the agency added."

ab3a
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
People of the world have to do something about all the trash in orbit. At least JAXA is trying things. I wish them the best of luck in this and future endeavors.
NIPSZX
not rated yet 26 minutes ago
The space junk dilemma is over-exaggerated. I once saw a special on the science channel that said it is impossible for any space missions, at this time, and that was a year or two ago. Yet, many space missions have still been launched. Somewhere, somebody is exaggerating. It probably is a growing crisis, but saying that space junk as small as a speck of sand will ruin any future space craft a year ago is a fallacy. They did say, however, that China is the biggest past cause and the biggest threat to the future crisis of space junk. I believe they are probably telling the truth about the Chinese. We will have to wait and see if their future prediction pans out.

