Intentionally or not, big brands help fund fake news

January 29, 2017 by Tali Arbel
Intentionally or not, big brands help fund fake news
In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, photo, a fake news story is positioned near ads from major global corporations on The Red Elephants website. It may not be intentional, but major corporations are helping prop up sites that publish false news stories. Experts say it's not so easy for brands to make sure they don't end up on websites that publish false stories. (The Red Elephants via AP)

Wittingly or not, major global corporations are helping fund sites that traffic in fake news by advertising on them.

Take, for instance, a story that falsely claimed former President Barack Obama had banned Christmas cards to overseas military personnel. Despite debunking by The Associated Press and other fact-checking outlets, that article lives on at "Fox News The FB Page," which has no connection to the news channel although its bears a replica of its logo.

And until recently, the story was often flanked by ads from big brands such as the insurer Geico, the business-news outlet Financial Times, and the beauty-products maker Revlon.

This situation isn't remotely an isolated case, although major companies generally say they have no intention of bankrolling purveyors of with their ad dollars. Because many of their ads are placed on websites by computer algorithms, it's not always easy for these companies to steer them away from sites they find objectionable.

Google, the biggest player in the digital ad market, places many of these ads. The company says it bars ads on its network from appearing against "misrepresentative content"—its term for fake news—yet Google spokeswoman Andrea Faville acknowledged that the company had sold ads on the site with the Christmas-card story. Those ads vanished after The Associated Press inquired about them. Faville declined to comment on their disappearance.

ADS THAT GO WHERE THEY WILL

Media advertising was much simpler when companies had only to buy ad space in newspapers or magazines to reach readers in a particular demographic category. Digital ads, by contrast, can wind up in unexpected places because they're placed by automated systems, not sales teams, and targeted at individuals rather than entire demographics.

In effect, these ads follow potential customers around the web, where a tangle of networks and exchanges place them into ad slots at online publications. These middlemen have varying standards and levels of interest in helping advertisers ensure that their ads avoid controversy.

"A brand wouldn't have a real foolproof way of not getting on sites that have issues like this," said Joseph Galarneau, CEO of the New York City startup Mezzobit, which helps publishers and marketers manage advertising technology.

AUTOMATIC FAKE-NEWS FUNDING

Such automated ads are a major income source for fake news stories, which may have influenced voters in the U.S. presidential election. False stories can undermine trust in real news—and they can be dangerous. A widely shared but untrue story that pegged a Washington, D.C., pizzeria as part of a Hillary Clinton-run child sex trafficking ring led a man to fire a gun in the restaurant.

This largely invisible web of automated exchanges and ad networks funds millions of online sites, from niche, small-traffic blogs to professional news and entertainment sites with audiences in the tens of millions. By tracking web users to smaller sites, advertisers can reach them more cheaply than by limiting themselves to "premium" websites like the Washington Post, CBS or ESPN.

The megaphone of social media can give marginal sites a big lift. When a fake-news story spreads on Facebook, lots of people end up on the article's original site—and ads follow. The result: Big companies help fund some low-rent websites trafficking in conspiracy theories and other unverified claims, at the measly rate of a fraction of a cent per person per ad.

WHERE "FAKE" FALLS THROUGH THE CRACKS

While advertising technology vendors have safeguards in place to help mainstream advertisers avoid porn or hate speech, those don't always work for spoof news sites, said Marc Goldberg, CEO of Trust Metrics. Advertisers pay him to keep them off unwanted sites.

That's partly because "fake news" can be hard to define. And while advertisers can come up with "blacklists" of sites to avoid, there's no guarantee that ad-tech vendors farther down in the food chain will honor it, said Susan Bidel, an advertising analyst for research firm Forrester.

Many publishers and advertisers use Google's ad technology without having Google sell their ads. In those cases, Google's misrepresentative-content policy doesn't apply.

BRANDS IN A BIND

When the AP pointed out that a Chrysler Ram truck ad popped up on a story saying that the United Nations was making the U.S. pay reparations to African-Americans—it's not—Fiat Chrysler said it works with ad companies to scour individual sites and block them from loading its ads if it finds them "harmful."

An ad for would-be Amazon rival Jet.com, owned by Walmart, showed up on a misleading story claiming California had legalized child prostitution . The company said in an emailed statement that it has filters that stop its ads from loading "on these kinds of sites," but wouldn't provide more detail or explain its criteria.

Walgreens ads also popped up next to the child prostitution story on the site The Red Elephants, but the drugstore chain has since prevented its ads from appearing there, a company spokesman said.

A person who responded to an email sent to The Red Elephants declined to discuss the site's advertising, but insisted that the child-prostitution story was true. The person declined to provide their name.

A Financial Times spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that the media company was "frustrated" to learn that its ads appeared next to fake news like the Christmas-card story, saying the situation underscored the "very real risk" of using automated ads. "We think the ad technology ecosystem could, and should, do more to improve brand safety," she said.

Revlon declined to comment. A Geico spokeswoman said the company didn't know about its ad that ran on the spoof Fox News site.

Explore further: Study: Ad-tech use shines light on fringe, fake news sites

Related Stories

Study: Ad-tech use shines light on fringe, fake news sites

December 29, 2016

What distinguishes mainstream news sites from those devoted to fake news or other hyper-partisan takes on events? It's not just the stories they run, but also the way they use online technology that tracks readers and shows ...

Facebook announces 'fake news' offensive in Germany

January 15, 2017

Social media giant Facebook announced Sunday that it will introduce new measures to combat fake news in Germany, as Europe's largest economy and most populous nation enters an election year.

Facebook gets serious about fighting fake news (Update)

December 15, 2016

Facebook is taking new measures to curb the spread of fake news on its huge and influential social network. It will focus on the "worst of the worst" offenders and partner with outside fact-checkers and news organizations ...

Without these ads, there wouldn't be money in fake news

December 16, 2016

It's never been easier to launch a wildly profitable online media empire. Whether you're an aspiring mommy blogger or political pundit, $10 gets you a URL and online storage. Fill out a short form and copy-paste some code ...

Recommended for you

A commuter's dream: Entrepreneurs race to develop flying car

January 30, 2017

Even before George Jetson entranced kids with his cartoon flying car, people dreamed of soaring above traffic congestion. Inventors and entrepreneurs have long tried and failed to make the dream a reality, but that may be ...

Largest US offshore wind farm gets green light

January 25, 2017

Local authorities approved the largest offshore wind farm in the United States on Wednesday, to be located near Long Island and capable of powering some 50,000 households.

'Knitted muscles' provide power

January 25, 2017

Researchers have coated normal fabric with an electroactive material, and in this way given it the ability to actuate in the same way as muscle fibres. The technology opens new opportunities to design "textile muscles" that ...

Protective wear inspired by fish scales

January 24, 2017

They started with striped bass. Over a two-year period the researchers went through about 50 bass, puncturing or fracturing hundreds of fish scales under the microscope, to try to understand their properties and mechanics ...

14 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

ab3a
1 / 5 (3) 20 hours ago
The term "Fake" suggests that someone made up something and then reported it as fact. It is also a prelude to banning speech. Unless you're discussing news from parody sites such as The Onion, I strongly suggest that you stop using the term "Fake."

Steelwolf
1 / 5 (1) 19 hours ago
So Fox 'News', CNN and NBC all need to clean up their act and stop filtering the news and putting 'spin' on it: ANY falsified info in the news renders that source moot and they have been handing us woppers for a very long time.
Eikka
5 / 5 (4) 19 hours ago
The term "Fake" suggests that someone made up something and then reported it as fact. It is also a prelude to banning speech. Unless you're discussing news from parody sites such as The Onion, I strongly suggest that you stop using the term "Fake."


That's what's happening. People are publishing completely fictional accounts as fact. What word would you use instead?

Propaganda?
HeloMenelo
5 / 5 (5) 17 hours ago
Not news, big oil's been doing it for decades, even pays for BS science sites with BS science on it, as well as paying for antigoricale's trolling on this site.
Jim4321
2 / 5 (1) 16 hours ago
The problem with censorship is "who gets to decide?" The image accompanying this article had the headline "California Democrats Legalize Child Prostitution". Presumably the editor intended this to be a slam dunk example of Fake News that ought to be cleaned up. However, the California Legislature passed and the governor signed a law that says it is not a crime for a girl under 18 to accept money for sex. It is within the realm of rational argument to say that this constitutes the legalization of prostitution on the child's part. I don't agree with the spin -- but, as a headline, it seems to be fair political commentary.
ab3a
1 / 5 (3) 12 hours ago
Tyrants, despots, and dictators since time immemorial have attempted to squelch news based upon it's "untruth."

Those who say that news is "Fake" imply that there must be other news that is "Real." Who makes that determination?

I will not bow to any literati telling me what I should believe --AND NEITHER SHOULD YOU!

News accounts may be incomplete, inaccurate, proven false, misleading, and many other things. But calling it fake implies that someone is the expert and knows better than you. I don't care if you're Albert Einstein discussing relativity, we should never give anyone a free ride because of "truthiness."
lengould100
5 / 5 (2) 11 hours ago
There should be a central politically neutral fact-checking organisation which, on request from the public, assigns a fact quotient to individual websites. Then the ad selling outfits like google only pay that percentage of ad money won by the click-bait sites, submitting the balance to the fact-checking organisation to finance their operations.

@ab3a -- There are such things as facts, you know.
ab3a
5 / 5 (1) 11 hours ago
@lengould100 yes, indeed there are such things as facts and you should make every effort to get them from primary sources, not secondary or tertiary accounts.

YOU don't have the authority to tell me what a fact is. That is my decision. I do not make up my facts, but I may not be getting them from the same places that you are.

That's not wrong. That's called scholarship.
carbon_unit
5 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
The term "Fake" suggests that someone made up something and then reported it as fact. It is also a prelude to banning speech. Unless you're discussing news from parody sites such as The Onion, I strongly suggest that you stop using the term "Fake."


That's what's happening. People are publishing completely fictional accounts as fact. What word would you use instead?

Propaganda?

And a lot of it is apparently not being done for ideology, but simply to earn money from ad clicks. So no, not propaganda, just made up s**t to entice clicks.
tblakely1357
not rated yet 10 hours ago
"There should be a central politically neutral fact-checking organisation which, on request from the public, assigns a fact quotient to individual websites."

We could give such an organization a catchy name to inspire trust in all the deplorables out there like 'Ministry of Truth'.
evropej
1 / 5 (1) 9 hours ago
Is this article fake, sponsored and made up?
SiDawg
not rated yet 7 hours ago
I think adding the problem is the wave of "sponsored articles"... It lessens the quality of news articles as a whole, which i think leads to people accepting these "fake news" stories, as all news is created equal including absolutely terrible "news". This website is as guilty as anyone else: some times you get served google ads, but some times, you get for example sponsored ads from "Taboola" with such quality headlines as "3 stupid simple tricks that turns on any girl" ... on this, a science website... (ad at the bottom of "climate models...tropical mountains" article).
fidh
not rated yet 4 hours ago
That sure was a nauseating jumble of words.
Bad journalism and lack of integrity has become this mysterious phenomenon called "fake news".
Perhaps there needs to be a government organization to study this and mystery scientists who study this new strange paradigm of physics, mathematics and why not geology too.
Also, next article try to include more buzzwords. It'll evoke a much better reaction from me and I pwomise to reload the page many times.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Couldn't one use this effect in reverse? There will be companies that take care to remove their ads from fake websites and others that won't. The ratio of 'responsible' to 'irresponsible' advertisers on a site might be an indication of how likely it is fake.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.