January 10, 2017

Image: Breaking boundaries in new engine designs

by Rami Daud, NASA

Image: Breaking boundaries in new engine designs
Credit: NASA

In an effort to improve fuel efficiency, NASA and the aircraft industry are rethinking aircraft design. Inside the 8' x 6' wind tunnel at NASA Glenn, engineers recently tested a fan and inlet design, commonly called a propulsor, which could use four to eight percent less fuel than today's advanced aircraft.

The new propulsor is designed to be embedded in the aircraft's body, where it would ingest the slower flowing air that normally develops along an aircraft's surface, called , and use it to help propel the aircraft.

The tests showed that the new fan and inlet design could withstand the turbulent boundary layer airflow and increase efficiency. Results of the tests can be applied to cutting-edge aircraft designs that NASA and its partners are pursuing.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Breaking boundaries in new engine designs (2017, January 10) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-image-boundaries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Slimmed-down aircraft wing expected to reduce fuel and emissions by 50%
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)