Hubble gazes into a black hole of puzzling lightness

January 13, 2017
Hubble gazes into a black hole of puzzling lightness
The beautiful spiral galaxy visible in the center of the image is known as RX J1140.1+0307, a galaxy in the Virgo constellation imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt

The beautiful spiral galaxy visible in the center of the image is known as RX J1140.1+0307, a galaxy in the Virgo constellation imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, and it presents an interesting puzzle. At first glance, this galaxy appears to be a normal spiral galaxy, much like the Milky Way, but first appearances can be deceptive!

The Milky Way galaxy, like most large galaxies, has a at its center, but some galaxies are centered on lighter, intermediate-mass . RX J1140.1+0307 is such a galaxy—in fact, it is centered on one of the lowest black hole masses known in any luminous galactic core.

What puzzles scientists about this particular galaxy is that the calculations don't add up. With such a relatively low mass for the central black hole, models for the emission from the object cannot explain the observed spectrum.

There must be other mechanisms at play in the interactions between the inner and outer parts of the accretion disk surrounding the black hole. European Space Agency

Explore further: Hubble sees a supermassive and super-hungry galaxy

Related Stories

Hubble sees a supermassive and super-hungry galaxy

January 11, 2016

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows the spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin). The galaxy's orientation clearly reveals the galaxy's striking ...

Image: Hubble sees elegant spiral hiding a hungry monster

October 19, 2015

NGC 4639 is a beautiful example of a type of galaxy known as a barred spiral. It lies over 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo and is one of about 1,500 galaxies that make up the Virgo Cluster.

Image: Computer simulation of a supermassive black hole

April 7, 2016

This computer-simulated image shows a supermassive black hole at the core of a galaxy. The black region in the center represents the black hole's event horizon, where no light can escape the massive object's gravitational ...

Image: Hubble spies a spiral snowflake

May 16, 2016

Together with irregular galaxies, spiral galaxies make up approximately 60 percent of the galaxies in the local universe. However, despite their prevalence, each spiral galaxy is unique—like snowflakes, no two are alike. ...

Hubble spies a spiral snowflake

May 13, 2016

Together with irregular galaxies, spiral galaxies make up approximately 60 percent of the galaxies in the local universe. However, despite their prevalence, each spiral galaxy is unique—like snowflakes, no two are alike. ...

Recommended for you

'Hot Jupiter' detected around nearby variable star

January 12, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have detected a new "hot Jupiter" exoplanet orbiting a nearby T Tauri star known as TAP 26. The newly detected alien world, designated TAP 26 b, is about 66 percent more massive than Jupiter and is ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RNP
5 / 5 (3) Jan 13, 2017
A related paper on this galaxy can be found here: https://arxiv.org...90v2.pdf
cantdrive85
1.8 / 5 (5) Jan 13, 2017
What puzzles scientists about this particular galaxy is that the calculations don't add up. With such a relatively low mass for the central black hole, models for the emission from the object cannot explain the observed spectrum.

A lesson in real plasma physics would help them out. Unfortunately, something dark will likely be blamed as the culprit.
Tuxford
1 / 5 (4) Jan 13, 2017
What puzzles scientists about this particular galaxy is that the calculations don't add up. With such a relatively low mass for the central black hole, models for the emission from the object cannot explain the observed spectrum.

The central supermassive core star may be in it's periodic unstable state, ejecting a cosmic ray superwave therefrom. But this story is lacking detail to speculate much further.
FineStructureConstant
5 / 5 (4) 16 hours ago
@Tux
...But this story is lacking detail to speculate much further
So do what you usually do - ignore the facts 'coz they're too technical for you, and just cherry-pick and interpret stuff to fit with your guru's wild ravings. Works every time, right?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.