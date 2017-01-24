Doubt over Everest's true height spurs fresh expedition

January 24, 2017
Mount Everest officially stands at 8,848 metres (29,029 feet) above sea level
Scientists will take the tape measure to Mount Everest to determine whether a massive earthquake in Nepal really did knock an inch off the world's tallest peak.

India's top surveyor said Tuesday a team of scientists would be sent to neighbouring Nepal to measure Everest in the hope of putting to rest a debate about the true height of the towering mountain.

A deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, killing thousands and altering the landscape across the Himalayan nation.

Satellite data at the time suggested the impact of the quake reduced Everest's peak—which officially stands at 8,848 metres (29,029 feet) above sea level—by anywhere between a few millimetres and an inch.

But lingering doubt among the has prompted a fresh expedition to size up the peak, said India's surveyor general Swarna Subba Rao.

"We will remeasure it," Rao was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency, adding the team would set off in two months.

"Two years have passed since the major Nepal earthquake and there's doubt in the scientific community that it did in fact shrink."

The exercise will require a month for observation and roughly another fortnight for the data to be officially declared.

Another official told AFP that a five-member team would depart for the expedition at winter's end, and would take measurements using instruments on the ground to gauge the peak's real height.

The , Nepal's deadliest disaster in more than 80 years, is also believed to have shifted the earth beneath the capital Kathmandu several metres to the south.

spelger
not rated yet Jan 24, 2017
would be nice to know how this measurement is done. the article implies that a difference of a few mm can be measured.
buzzard99
1 / 5 (4) Jan 24, 2017
Knowing how they measure would be interesting, for sure. But I'm also wondering, in our new world of science by consensus, wouldn't it just be easier to ask some scientists how tall they think it is and go with the majority? Then we could claim that the science is settled. 'just sayin'
antigoracle
not rated yet Jan 24, 2017
A combination of GPS measurement and triangulation is required to measure the exact height of the mountain.

http://www.bbc.co...38728388
sooo
1 / 5 (1) 22 hours ago
"... lingering doubt among the scientific community has prompted a fresh expedition to size up the peak."

The smart $$$$ says these scientists believe in 'global warming !
antigoracle
1 / 5 (1) 22 hours ago
"... lingering doubt among the scientific community has prompted a fresh expedition to size up the peak."

The smart $$$$ says these scientists believe in 'global warming !

Here is one.
http://dailycalle...hquakes/
snoosebaum
1 / 5 (2) 22 hours ago
Why don't they use a satellite like they do for sea level +/- 3mm ! ah-hem cough,cough
JuanitaBroaddricksUpperLip
1 / 5 (2) 22 hours ago
Follow the money trail.

Anything for a government grant.

