January 24, 2017

Cyberconscripts: Baltic draftees can choose IT over infantry

by Raphael Satter

Cyberconscripts: Baltic draftees can choose IT over infantry
Estonian defense official Erki Kodar chats with a conference goer as part of a Cyber Security conference held in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Estonia is experimenting with the idea of cyberconscription, giving draftees with tech skills the chance to step into roles defending the military's electronic infrastructure. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter)

The tiny Baltic nation of Estonia is experimenting with the idea of cyberconscription, a move that gives draftees with tech skills the chance to work shoring up their military's electronic infrastructure, an Estonian defense official said Tuesday.

The experiment involves between 10 and 20 draftees, Undersecretary of Defense Erki Kodar told The Associated Press at a cybersecurity conference in Lille, in northern France. The pilot program began last summer and will be evaluated after the conscription cycle ends in June.

Estonia's compulsory military service means teens can serve between eight to 11 months in the military depending on their role on whether they serve as sailors, soldiers or in other roles.

Those accepted as cyberconscripts can expect to pass their time on a help desk or doing programming work, Kodar said.

Government agencies and militaries across the world have long struggled to attract and keep cybersecurity professionals in the face of fierce private-sector competition, and Kodar said the plan could be a way of drawing them into the country's military or its reserves. In any case he said it didn't make sense to waste information technology talent.

"Maybe a highly skilled IT specialist, it's not good to get them as drivers," he said.

Estonia's cyberconscript plan is unusual, but many militaries—including France, whose cyberdefense reserves had a booth at the conference—have some kind of a call-up force of information security professionals.

Cyberconscripts: Baltic draftees can choose IT over infantry
Estonian defense official Erki Kodar chats with a conference goer as part of a Cyber Security conference held in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Estonia is experimenting with the idea of cyberconscription, giving draftees with tech skills the chance to step into roles defending the military's electronic infrastructure. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter)

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Cyberconscripts: Baltic draftees can choose IT over infantry (2017, January 24) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-cyberconscripts-baltic-draftees-infantry.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Estonia hosts NATO cyberdrill with focus on infected tablets
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

20 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)