Craigslist founder donates $500K to curb Wikipedia trolls

January 27, 2017
Craigslist founder donates $500K to curb Wikipedia trolls
In this Jan. 18, 2012, file photo, Mallory Whitt works at her desk at the offices of the Wikipedia Foundation in San Francisco. The foundation announced on Jan. 26, 2017, that Craigslist founder Craig Newmark is donating $500,000 to help curb harassment on Wikipedia. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark is donating $500,000 to help curb harassment on Wikipedia.

The Wikimedia Foundation announced Thursday that money from the Craig Newmark Foundation and Craigslist's Charitable Fund will go toward tools for Wikipedia's staff and volunteer editors to reduce on the user-generated encyclopedia site.

The Wikimedia Foundation says online harassment faced by Wikipedia contributors impedes their ability to write and edit the site's entries.

Newmark says in a statement that preventing "trolling, harassment and cyber-bullying" is essential to ensuring Wikipedia's vitality.

Wikimedia says the money will be used to launch a program to help editors "more quickly identify potentially harassing behavior." One of the tools being considered under the program is to make it more difficult for blocked users to return to the site.

Explore further: Craigslist founder joins Wikimedia advisory board

Related Stories

Craigslist founder joins Wikimedia advisory board

November 13, 2009

(AP) -- The nonprofit group that runs online encyclopedia Wikipedia said Friday that it named Craig Newmark, the founder of Web classifieds site Craigslist, to its advisory board.

Google donates $2 million to support Wikipedia

February 17, 2010

(AP) -- Google Inc., the Internet's most profitable company, is giving $2 million to support Wikipedia, a volunteer-driven reference tool that has emerged as one of the Web's most-read sites.

Annual Wikipedia fundraising hits new high

January 3, 2012

An annual Wikipedia fundraising campaign ended Tuesday with donors around the world pumping a record $20 million into the foundation that runs the free online knowledge repository.

Recommended for you

Largest US offshore wind farm gets green light

January 25, 2017

Local authorities approved the largest offshore wind farm in the United States on Wednesday, to be located near Long Island and capable of powering some 50,000 households.

'Knitted muscles' provide power

January 25, 2017

Researchers have coated normal fabric with an electroactive material, and in this way given it the ability to actuate in the same way as muscle fibres. The technology opens new opportunities to design "textile muscles" that ...

Protective wear inspired by fish scales

January 24, 2017

They started with striped bass. Over a two-year period the researchers went through about 50 bass, puncturing or fracturing hundreds of fish scales under the microscope, to try to understand their properties and mechanics ...

Your (social media) votes matter

January 24, 2017

When Tim Weninger conducted two large-scale experiments on Reddit - otherwise known as "the front page of the internet" - back in 2014, the goal was to better understand the ripple effects of malicious voting behavior and ...

'Droneboarding' takes off in Latvia

January 22, 2017

Skirted on all sides by snow-clad pine forests, Latvia's remote Lake Ninieris would be the perfect picture of winter tranquility—were it not for the huge drone buzzing like a swarm of angry bees as it zooms above the solid ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.