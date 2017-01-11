January 11, 2017

How your cozy fleece could be polluting the ocean

by American Chemical Society

Fleece is a wintertime staple but could be contributing to the next big ocean plastics problem: lint. The lightweight, cozy material sheds some of its synthetic microfibers each time it's washed, and this lint ultimately ends up in surface waters and in fish and other wildlife. An article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, looks into the problem and possible solutions.

Melody Bomgardner, a senior editor at C&EN, reports that researchers are just getting a handle on how synthetic microfibers from clothing are getting into the environment. Waste water from washing machines is one way. Researchers say lint can also escape into the air and get washed into with the rain. Additionally, other uses for synthetic fibers such as carpeting can contribute to the pollution. What this microfiber contamination means for human health, wildlife and the environment is still unclear.

While some researchers are working to understand the scope of the problem, others are developing solutions. A number of tactics could help, including changing fabric and clothing production methods and updating . And one group has invented a prototype microfiber catcher for use in washing machines.

More information: "The great lint migration," cen.acs.org/articles/95/i2/gre … -lint-migration.html

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: How your cozy fleece could be polluting the ocean (2017, January 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-cozy-fleece-polluting-ocean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How plastic ends up in our seafood and what you can do about it
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)