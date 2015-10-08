Brain-computer interface could improve hearing aids

January 31, 2017 by Lisa Zyga feature
auditory bci
An auditory brain-computer interface can tell which speaker a listener is paying attention to with an accuracy of up to 80%, depending on the analysis time. Credit: Souto et al. ©2016 IOP Publishing

(Phys.org)—Researchers are working on the early stages of a brain-computer interface (BCI) that can tell who you're listening to in a room full of noise and other people talking. In the future, the technology could be incorporated into hearing aids as tiny beam-formers that point in the direction of interest so that they tune in to certain conversations, sounds, or voices that an individual is paying attention to, while tuning out unwanted background noise.

The researchers, Carlos da Silva Souto and coauthors at the University of Oldenburg's Department of Medical Physics and Cluster of Excellence Hearing4all, have published a paper on a proof-of-concept auditory BCI in a recent issue of Biomedical Physics and Engineering Express.

So far, most BCI research has focused primarily on , which currently outperforms systems that use , possibly because of the larger cortical surface of the visual system compared to the . However, for individuals who are visually impaired or completely paralyzed, auditory-based BCI could offer a potential alternative.

In the new study, 12 volunteers listened to two recorded voices (one male, one female) speaking repeated syllables, and were asked to pay attention to just one of the voices. In early sessions, electroencephalogram (EEG) data on the electrical activity of the brain was used to train the participants. In later sessions, the system was tested on how accurately it classified the EEG data to determine which voice the volunteer was paying attention to.

At first, the system classified the data with about 60% accuracy—above the level of chance, but not good enough for practical use. By increasing the analysis time from 20 seconds to 2 minutes, the researchers could improve the accuracy to nearly 80%. Although this analysis window is too long for real-life situations, and the accuracy can be further improved, the results are among the first to show that it is possible to classify EEG data evoked from spoken syllables.

In the future, the researchers plan to optimize the classification methods to further improve the system's performance.

Explore further: Machines have nothing on mum when it comes to listening

More information: Carlos da Silva Souto et al. "Influence of attention on speech-rhythm evoked potentials: first steps towards an auditory brain-computer interface driven by speech." Biomedical Physics & Engineering Express. DOI: 10.1088/2057-1976/2/6/065009

Related Stories

Machines have nothing on mum when it comes to listening

October 8, 2015

More than 99% of the time, two words are enough for people with normal hearing to distinguish the voice of a close friend or relative amongst other voices, says the University of Montreal's Julien Plante-Hébert. His study, ...

Help at hand for people with schizophrenia

May 24, 2013

How can healthy people who hear voices help schizophrenics? Finding the answer for this is at the centre of research conducted at the University of Bergen.

Recommended for you

Brain-computer interface could improve hearing aids

January 31, 2017

(Phys.org)—Researchers are working on the early stages of a brain-computer interface (BCI) that can tell who you're listening to in a room full of noise and other people talking. In the future, the technology could be incorporated ...

Infrared links could simplify data center communications

January 31, 2017

Data centers are the central point of many, if not most, information systems today, but the masses of wires interconnecting the servers and piled high on racks begins to resemble last year's tangled Christmas-tree lights ...

A new material to unearth mysteries of magnetic fields

January 31, 2017

Journeying to the center of the Earth, a la Jules Verne, won't be happening anytime soon. A new material made from a liquid metal and magnetic particles, however, could make it much easier for researchers to recreate the ...

New source of asymmetry between matter and antimatter

January 31, 2017

The LHCb experiment has found hints of what could be a new piece of the jigsaw puzzle of the missing antimatter in our universe. They have found tantalising evidence of a phenomenon dubbed charge-parity (CP) violation in ...

Making the switch to polarization diversity

January 31, 2017

Vast amounts of data transmit across the Internet and telecommunications networks delivering, for example, real-time video calls from one cell phone to another - across the world. As people send and receive increasing amounts ...

How a bacterial protein's structure aids biomedical studies

January 31, 2017

A light-sensing protein from a salt-loving, sulfur-forming microbe has proved key to developing methods essential to advanced drug discovery, understanding human vision and other biomedical applications. In a review published ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RobertKarlStonjek
not rated yet 2 hours ago
A number of people have complained to me about the quality of sound of their hearing aids. The complaint is that background sounds interfere with what they are trying to hear.

This problem is actually introduced to hearing aids by hearing aid manufacturers and is called 'compression'. I have normal hearing, but if I listed through a compander (selectable sound compressor-expander) I can not make out what people are saying in the 'cocktail party' setting when the compander is set to compress...and I have normal hearing, what hope do the hearing impaired have.

Those buying hearing aids actually select hearing aids with compression because they are told it improves sound, but have no way of switching off the feature to make their own judgement and even if they could, they would have to do it in a realistic setting, not in a quiet clinical environment.

Manufacturers can charge more if the hearing aid has more features, even if it makes distinguishing voices so much harder.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.