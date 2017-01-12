January 12, 2017

How managers' beliefs about firm performance guide priorities

by University of Vaasa

A new study from the University of Vaasa explores managers' perceptions on firm performance. According to the study, managers approach firm performance differently. Some managing directors may emphasize partnership with customers, while others might emphasize fine tuning in production. Various factors influence managers' perceptions. For instance, management tools like the Balanced Scorecard system and demands from customers influence perceptions.

M.Sc. Timo-Pekka Uotila from the University of Vaasa explores ' perceptions on . In his dissertation, Uotila studied how managing directors understand firm performance.

"It is important that managers are aware of their beliefs related to the firm performance," says Uotila. Even though growth and profitability can be seen as unifying factors in managers' thoughts, the elements considered leading to successful action differ between managers. Managers only react to changes in the business environment that are considered meaningful.

"The business environment is constantly changing. To identify meaningful changes depends on the managers' beliefs related to factors leading to firm performance." Uotila states that managers should step away from the continuous rush of daily work and consider their beliefs.

Forming beliefs within the social environment

"Performance models that are used the most, such as the Balanced Scorecard system, provide a rather clean-cut, ideal view to firm performance. However, even though these tools offer a good way to make sense of firm performance, reality is always a bit more complex and fuzzy."

Uotila states that sometimes within an industry, certain "recipes" may be found. These recipes consist of issues that are considered important for firm performance within the industry. "Managers' experiences and lessons learned from competing firms have influence on the recipes for good performance. In addition, business schools, consultants, and media all influence the topics that are on the top of the conversations related to firm performance. These forces guide the managers thinking towards similarity."

Uotila states that despite the industry pressures, managers have to form their own perceptions for the firm performance. "The cause-and-effect chains related to the firm performance are ambiguous. That leaves room for managers' own interpretations on firm performance and elements leading to it," says Uotila.

Multi-method research as a tool to study managers' perceptions

Uotila used a qualitative, multi-method approach in his dissertation. The approach is relatively little used in the area of business studies. Twenty-two managing directors gave their views on firm performance. Interview material was explored through the means of content analysis, cognitive mapping, and rhetorical analysis.

Provided by University of Vaasa

Citation: How managers' beliefs about firm performance guide priorities (2017, January 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-beliefs-firm-priorities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study: Not all managers motivated by incentive pay
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

12 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

17 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)