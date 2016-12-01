December 1, 2016

London mayor issues air pollution alert for first time

London's mayor has issued air quality alerts across the capital for the first time because of high pollution levels.

The alerts are being displayed Thursday at 2,500 bus stop and river pier information signs and at the entrances of all 270 subway stations. Dozens of signs next to the busiest main roads into London instruct drivers to switch engines off when stationary to reduce emissions.

The air quality forecast was provided by King's College London , which said an area of over Britain has led to poor pollutant dispersal. It said a "high" pollution level meant anyone experiencing sore eyes, cough or should reduce their outdoor activities.

It was the first time the alerts were issued since Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the initiative in August.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: London mayor issues air pollution alert for first time (2016, December 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-london-mayor-issues-air-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

More Chinese cities issue red alerts for heavy smog
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)