December 13, 2016

S. Korea expands cull to contain bird flu

South Korea said Tuesday it was expanding a major bird flu cull to try and contain a damaging outbreak that has continued to spread during an all-consuming political crisis.

Since the first case of the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus was confirmed in mid-November, another 43 cases have been reported and close to 10 million chickens and ducks have already been slaughtered in farms across the country.

In a statement, the agriculture ministry announced plans to cull an additional 2.5 million birds, making it the worst since 2014 when nearly 14 million were slaughtered.

The announcement came a day after issued a second nationwide "standstill" order—effectively restricting workers at poultry farms from moving around the country for 48 hours in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

There have been no cases of human infections from H5N6 in South Korea, although the virus killed six people in China between 2014 and April 2016.

The World Health Organisation warned earlier this year that the strain has caused "severe infection" in humans.

The current outbreak has coincided with a deepening political crisis that saw the impeachment last week of President Park Geun-Hye and has paralysed her administration.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: S. Korea expands cull to contain bird flu (2016, December 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-korea-cull-bird-flu_1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

S. Korea expands cull to contain bird flu
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)