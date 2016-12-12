December 12, 2016

Geminids meteor shower peaks Tuesday amid full moon

by The Associated Press

In this Thursday night, Dec. 13, 2012, file photo, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower over Springville, Ala. The Geminids meteor shower hits its peak on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, but a full moon will outshine the celestial show this year. (Mark Almond/AL.com via AP, File)

The Geminids meteor shower hits its peak on Tuesday, but a full moon will outshine the celestial show this year.

NASA says the Geminids are one of the best and most reliable meteor showers. At its peak, 120 meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.

This year, the peak coincides with a full and that could make all but the brightest meteors invisible to the .

NASA says sky watchers looking to see the shower should head somewhere away from city lights to a spot with a wide open view of the sky.

Meteors can be seen starting around 9 or 10 p.m. local time and are viewable until the early morning hours.

