December 13, 2016

EPA awards $1.6M grant to help cut pollution in Puerto Rico

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding a $1.6 million grant to help cut pollution at Puerto Rico's largest seaport and along the island's west coast.

Officials said Tuesday that $1.2 million will be used to replace 11 heavy-duty diesel trucks that operate in the Port of San Juan. The operation is expected to cut 309 tons of nitrogen oxide and more than 150 tons of carbon monoxide, among other things.

Another $284,000 aims to help businesses in the western coastal town of Anasco cut pollution and conserve water and energy. The EPA said the remaining $165,000 will help a community in the central mountain town of Aguas Buenas to manage, treat and distribute drinking water because it is not served by the island's water and sewer authority.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: EPA awards $1.6M grant to help cut pollution in Puerto Rico (2016, December 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-epa-awards-16m-grant-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

CDC awards Puerto Rico $13M to fight Zika, other viruses
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)