EPA awards $1.6M grant to help cut pollution in Puerto Rico

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding a $1.6 million grant to help cut pollution at Puerto Rico's largest seaport and along the island's west coast.

Officials said Tuesday that $1.2 million will be used to replace 11 heavy-duty diesel trucks that operate in the Port of San Juan. The operation is expected to cut 309 tons of nitrogen oxide and more than 150 tons of carbon monoxide, among other things.

Another $284,000 aims to help businesses in the western coastal town of Anasco cut pollution and conserve water and energy. The EPA said the remaining $165,000 will help a community in the central mountain town of Aguas Buenas to manage, treat and distribute drinking water because it is not served by the island's water and sewer authority.

