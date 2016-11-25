November 25, 2016

Image: Celebrating Thanksgiving aboard the International Space Station

by NASA

Credit: NASA

The six Expedition 50 crew members celebrate Thanksgiving in space, Nov. 24, 2016, with rehydrated turkey, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables.

Provided by NASA

