Image: Celebrating Thanksgiving aboard the International Space Station
The six Expedition 50 crew members celebrate Thanksgiving in space, Nov. 24, 2016, with rehydrated turkey, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables.
The six Expedition 50 crew members celebrate Thanksgiving in space Nov. 24 with rehydrated turkey, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables. pic.twitter.com/60Ur6hA4zY— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) November 24, 2016
Provided by NASA