Grounded whale in Long Island bay appears to be ailing (Update)

Officials say a 25-foot-long humpback whale that has become grounded on a sandbar off the coast of Long Island appears to be ill.

The whale is estimated to weigh between 15 and 20 tons.

Officials say it got stuck in Moriches (moh-RIH'-chihs) Bay over the weekend. It had been in the area for more than a week before that.

The Riverhead Foundation of Marine Research and Preservation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tried several efforts to dislodge the whale but couldn't.

Whale experts are being summoned to assess the situation. It could be days before the whale frees itself or a decision is made to euthanize it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state conservation officials to coordinate with the NOAA to help save the whale.

Officials say the whale's condition appears to be worsening.

