November 30, 2016

Circular temple to god of wind uncovered in Mexico City

by Christopher Sherman

Circular temple to god of wind uncovered in Mexico City
A temple dedicated to the god of wind Ehecatl-Quetzalcoatl lays unearthed at the construction site of a shopping center in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Archeologists from Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute say this structure where eight sets of human remains were found is worth preserving and will eventually be made accessible to the public. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Working at the site of a demolished supermarket, archaeologists dug 10 feet down to find a temple built more than 650 years ago, researchers said Wednesday.

The circular platform, about 36 feet in diameter and four feet tall, now sits in the shadow of a under construction. The is believed to have been built to worship the god of wind, Ehecatl-Quetzalcoatl, and the plans to preserve it and make it visible to the public with a large viewing window.

What archaeologists initially found below the old supermarket—shards of pottery and —was expected, said Pedro Francisco Sanchez Nava, national archaeology coordinator for Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute.

But deeper down they were surprised to find the temple, which offers another example of how the Mexica-Tlatelolca people worshipped one of their principal deities, Sanchez said. Offerings found included an infant with no signs of trauma, bird bones, obsidian, maguey cactus spines and ceramic figurines of monkeys and duck bills.

The majority of the temple's original white stucco remains intact. Archaeologist Salvador Guilliem said similar structures, round on three sides and with a rectangular platform on the fourth, have been found before, including in the same area.

Circular temple to god of wind uncovered in Mexico City
A construction worker labors near a temple dedicated to the god of wind Ehecatl-Quetzalcoatl, unearthed at the site of a shopping center being built in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Archeologists from Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute say this structure where eight sets of human remains were found is worth preserving and will eventually be made accessible to the public. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

The temple lies within the perimeter of a large ceremonial site in the capital's Tlatelolco neighborhood, though much of that perimeter is invisible, covered by an urban landscape.

Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, researcher emeritus, said modern day Mexico City covers several different pre-Hispanic cities, including Tlatelolco and its rival Tenochtitlan.

Tenochtitlan was a center of political power while Tlatelolco dedicated itself to commerce, with an important market that was noted even by Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes. Eventually Tenochtitlan took control of Tlatelolco.

When the Spanish and their indigenous allies began conquering Tenochtitlan, residents of that city withdrew to Tlatelolco to continue the fight and Tlatelolco became the last site of resistance against the Spanish in the area.

The site of the recently uncovered temple is just yards away from where Mexican soldiers massacred protesting students in 1968.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Circular temple to god of wind uncovered in Mexico City (2016, November 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-circular-temple-god-uncovered-mexico.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mexico experts: passageway may lead to Aztec ruler's tomb
374 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)