September 11, 2016

West Virginia University students win robotics competition

A team of West Virginia University engineering students has won the $750,000 top prize in a NASA robotics competition.

The was awarded last week at Worchester Polytechnic Institute in Worchester, Massachusetts.

WVU's Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources says in a news release that the 10 students earned the most points by successfully navigating a robot to win the Level 2 competition for the Sample Robot Return Challenge as part of NASA's Centennial Challenges.

It marked the end of five years of competitions that started in 2012. In the latest challenge, seven teams had to retrieve up to 10 samples. To qualify for the event, teams had to complete a first level in which a single sample had to be returned in 30 minutes.

More information: www.nasa.gov/robot

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: West Virginia University students win robotics competition (2016, September 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-west-virginia-university-students-robotics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UBC engineering students unveil moon dust-shoveling robot
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)