September 26, 2016

Video: Ensuring quality for Ariane

by European Space Agency

Ariane 5's powerful solid rocket booster is the largest produced in Europe generating 700 tonnes of thrust for liftoff.

Regularly test firings are made to demonstrate the motor's capabilities and qualify improvements in design.

On 8 September a test firing at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, ensured again that Ariane 5 launcher qualification, reliability and performance levels are maintained.

The test is a collaboration between ESA and France's CNES space agency under ESA's Launchers Exploitation Accompaniment Programme, LEAP, to guarantee independent access to space for Europe.

This video shows the test and its preparation. It includes interviews in French with Giorgio Mastrangelo, ARTA 6 Project Manager, Europropulsion, Vincent Favier, ARTA 6 Project Manager, CNES, Brice Santerre, ARTA 6 Project Manager, Airbus Safran Launchers and Charline Dutertre, ARTA 6 project Manager, ESA.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Ensuring quality for Ariane (2016, September 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-video-quality-ariane.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

