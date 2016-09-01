University suggests students not drink water because of lead

A New Jersey university has disconnected water fountains and handed out bottled water in dorms after finding elevated lead levels.

Rowan University President Ali Houshmand wrote in an email to students Wednesday night that the school suggests people avoid drinking water from any buildings on campus "out of an abundance of caution." He says using the water for showering and washing hands and clothes is fine.

The school found the elevated lead levels after reports of discolored water in an administrative building in July. It then tested and found elevated levels in other buildings, including two residence halls.

Children are more likely to be harmed by lead-contaminated drinking water, but the Environmental Protection Agency says it can lead to issues in adults as well.

